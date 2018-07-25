HBO Boss Teases Epic ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale

It goes without saying that there are major expectations for the final season of Game of Thrones as it has to provide a satisfying conclusion to the epic eight seasons of storytelling. President of HBO Casey Bloys has the utmost confidence in show runners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff.

Bloys spoke with Entertainment Weekly at an event for the Television Critics Association and revealed his thoughts on the script for the series finale of the popular show.

“I think it’s epic. I think fans are going to love it,” said Bloys. “I think it’s a fitting way for one of the greatest shows in the history of television to go out and that people are going to be very happy. There’s going to be a lot of conversation.”

While he was coy in speaking about details regarding the show’s final stretch of episodes, he did reveal some information about what fans should expect.

The episodes will not be two-hours long, but they will have longer lengths much like the seventh season of Game of Thrones. He wasn’t sure when the first trailer would drop, but didn’t rule it out coming out before the end of 2018.

Now the network has multiple Game of Thrones plates spinning as they gear up for production on Jane Goldman’s prequel pilot, which Bloys said they are “obviously excited about the script and the story.”

“The story’s time period, another 8,000 years before [the events in GoT], it’s far enough away so it feels like a different story, a different world, because it is — the kingdoms do not exist at this point. So it felt distinct,” said Bloys. “We’re not trying to do Game of Thrones Part II. No one is going to duplicate what [GoT showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] did. By setting it when we did, there’s a lot going on, a lot of dynamics that are related to Game of Thrones, but it’s different enough with its time period and characters its duplicative.”

While there were multiple Game of Thrones spinoffs in development, HBO decided to go with Goldman’s project over the others, and they’re not expecting to put more than one pilot in production at this point.

“The development process was very positive,” said Bloys. “Other people got busy, things didn’t come together … It’s fair to say we’re excited about this pilot, we’re hoping to shoot it in the first quarter of ’19, I don’t anticipate any movement on any other prequels until we [see what this one is].”

We’ll find out more about the final season of Game of Thrones as we get closer to its premiere sometime in 2019.