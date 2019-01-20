‘Game of Thrones’: Sophie Turner Has Already Spoiled the Ending to a Few People

We’re only a couple months away from the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones and fans are incredibly eager to know what’s in store for the final six episodes. Unfortunately for the stars of the HBO series, keeping the secrets can be incredibly taxing.

Sophie Turner, best known for playing Sansa Stark since the show began in 2011, recently told W Magazine that she’s not the best and being tight-lipped, and has even spilled the beans to a few close confidants.

“Are you scared of keeping big secrets like that?,” W asked.

“Terrified,” Turner replied. “I’m so bad at keeping secrets. I don’t think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can’t keep them. I’ve already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people.”

W proceeded to ask the next logical question: “Were you drunk?” Because who among us hasn’t gotten a little boozy and revealed some important information? However, Turner doesn’t have that excuse to fall back on.

“Nope, sober,” she replied. “I was like, ‘Hey, if you want to know, I’ll tell you.’ But it’s people that I know, not random people. It’s people that I know will keep the secret.” From that bit of info, we can only assume that the Jonas Brothers and Priyanka Chopra are fully aware of who ends up on the Iron Throne.

As you can see, the family recently took an amazing-looking trip to Switzerland. What else do you talk about on a ski vacation other than the most highly-anticipated television ending in history? This is obviously speculation, but it seems like the most logical answer to who she’s been divulging to.

In addition to holding in secrets and taking sweet trips, Turner also recently revealed her hair struggles while filming past Game of Thrones seasons. Before she was granted the gift of a wig, the show wouldn’t let her wash her hair. Yikes.

2019 is going to be a big year for Turner, who will also be starring in the newest X-Men film, Dark Phoenix. She’ll also be starring in the upcoming drama Heavy this year, and is currently in production for Girl Who Fell From the Sky and Broken Soldier. The former is a biographical drama about Juliane Koepcke, a high school student who was the only survivor of a place crash in 1971. Broken Soldier is a drama from Matthew Coppola that will also feature Mark Kassen and Ray Liotta.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 14th, 2019. X-Men: Dark Phoenix will hit theaters on June 7, 2019.