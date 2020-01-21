Game of Thrones Star Addresses Possibility of Returning for a Spinoff

Game of Thrones may be done, but HBO isn’t finished with the world of Westeros. The premium cable network greenlit the prequel series House of the Dragon and is still considering more spinoffs of the fantasy drama. Could stars from Game of Thrones appear on one of those potential spinoffs? For Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, the idea is tempting. “I would give anything to go back to what we had, but it wouldn’t be the same,” Turner tells Variety at the SAG Awards. “It would be different, different people running it. I don’t want to be a part of it. Unless they give me the big bucks I’m not doing it!”

Turner also shared her favorite day on the set of Game of Thrones. “The day that I really appreciated everything was the very last day on set, and it was the saddest day as well,” she said ” I walked onto the set of Winterfell in my costume for the last time. And I was looking around and I just welled up. I was like ‘This is amazing how empowered I feel to be on this set.’ That was the day I really appreciated but it was also the day that I broke down and didn’t get out of bed for the next three days. Everyone cried. And everyone cried when other people wrapped as well. The whole season everyone was just blubbing.”

The emotion is such that, as of her appearance on Conan in June 2019, Turner hadn’t been able to bring herself to watch the show’s final two episodes. “My whole adolescence, 10 years,” Turner says. “It’s okay. I haven’t watched the last two episodes because… it’s too emotional for me. But I saw Dan Weiss last night, one of the creators, and I saw him and I just broke down into tears and I was like, ‘It can’t be over!’ But it is, so…’”

In a behind-the-scenes featurette included with the final season of Game of Thrones‘ home media release, Turner said she never expected Sansa’s story to end the way it did, with her being crowned Queen in the North. “I can’t really describe the moment I read the final scene,” Turner said. “I think it was just so overwhelming and I kind of kept reading and re-reading and re-reading and I felt a bit numb afterward because I never thought I would be reading the final scene.”

There’s not likely to be an opportunity for Sansa Stark, or any character from Game of Thrones, to appear in House of the Dragon any time soon. The series will chronicle the rise and fall of House Targaryen, a story that begins 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. HBO greenlit House of the Dragon straight to series with a 10-episode order. It’s expected to debut in 2022.