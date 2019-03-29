Daenerys Arrives in Winterfell in New ‘Game of Thrones’ Photos

Game of Thrones‘ final season is getting closer and closer to debuting, which means that fans are gearing up for the new character interactions and shocking moments. Ahead of the final season premiere, HBO has released a new batch of photos teasing what’s to come.

The photos aren’t too spoiler-heavy, as they largely focus on the arrival of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and company in Winterfell, which has already factored into the previous Season 8 promotional material. To an extent, that sort of ambiguity might make some fans even more nervous, considering the epic conclusion that is supposed to be ahead.

“The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us,” series star Kit Harington revealed in a previous interview. “Everyone was broken at the end. I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so fucking tiring. We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, Right, I’m fucking sick of this. I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day – but I’m done.’”

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14th on HBO. Keep reading to check out the new photos!

Dany in Winterfell

Sansa Greets Them

Brienne

Sansa

Bran Suspects Something

Jorah and Dany

Winter Jorah