Game of Thrones Stars Send Video Messages to Fan in Hospice Whose Final Wish Was to Watch the Battle of Winterfell

Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season has become a pretty special event for some fans, but a new story shows just how much of a profound impact the series is having on people’s lives. Several cast members of the HBO series rallied together for Claire Walton, an 88-year-old Rhode Island woman in hospice care whose dying wish was to watch last week’s “Battle of Winterfell”.

According to a report from the Providence Journal, Walton’s “last wish” had been to watch Sunday’s episode, entitled “The Long Night”, and possibly even meet a cast member from the show. Walton got her wish and then some, as ten cast members recorded video messages for her.

A short video, which you can check out above, includes some of the video messages that Walton received from the cast.

“I just wanted to say hello and that you are with us in spirit and that we’re thinking of you and sending you all our love,” Miltos Yerolemou, who played Syrio Forel, said in the video.

“How are you doing, Claire?” Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos Seaworth, said in his video message. “It’s Liam here … I hope you’re well enough to watch the battle, which is tonight. I wish you the very best … take care.”

According to a spokeswoman for HopeHealth hospital, Walton passed away on Monday morning, just hours after the “The Long Night” episode had aired. While that notion is certainly bittersweet, it does mean that she got to experience the epic – albeit, slightly controversial – episode.

“We just have to tell the story we want to tell, and feel the rhythm of the story as we’re laying it out,” writer and producer Bryan Cogman recently explained. “There aren’t any conversations about what people are going to think. If it feels right, that’s what we do. We determined pretty early on that we would explore this idea of, “What would you do if you thought it was your last night on Earth?” It felt appropriate, and even necessary, at this stage in the game — no pun intended.”

