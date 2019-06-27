Kit Harington Donates to Fundraiser Started by Game of Thrones Fans

The Game of Thrones fandom may have gone through a bit of a rough patch after the events of the final season, but it looks like the show’s fans – and one of its stars – are joining forces for a great cause. On Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly reported that Thrones star Kit Harington donated £7728.75, or approximately $9810.48, to a fundraiser orchestrated in his honor by the show’s fans. Harington, who played Jon Snow on the series, donated the money to support the Royal Mencap Society, a learning disability charity that he has endorsed in recent years.

“To those of you who set this page up in my name and to those of you who contributed and left messages, please accept my deepest and most heartfelt thank you,” Harington wrote alongside his donation. “This donations page lifted my heart and brought tears to my eyes, what a beautiful gift to receive…how generous of all of you. Mencap is truly a wonderful charity and the money given here will go to the most incredible cause. With love and respect from beyond the wall…Kit x.”

The fundraiser was able to reach its initial goal of £50,000, or $63,000, following Harington’s donation. The gesture was initially put into place last month, after it was revealed that Harington had checked into rehab for stress and an “unhealthy lifestyle”.

“Kit Harington has given so much to the fans of Game of Thrones over the past decade playing the King in the North, Jon Snow,” the fundraiser description reads. “He absolutely nailed his performance and we loved every second of screentime we had with him.”

“This fundraiser is here to show Kit that we’re incredibly thankful to him for the sheer amount of love and skill he put into Jon Snow for us to enjoy,” the description continues. “To show our gratitude, /r/Freefolk and other fans want to contribute to the charity Mencap, which Kit has been supporting for several years. Mencap supports people with learning disabilities to live independent and fulfilling lives.”

If you would like to donate to the campaign, it is still accepting donations here.

