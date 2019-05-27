Game of Thrones Star Knew Not Everyone Would Be Happy With Final Season

The final season of Game of Thrones ended much differently than the series began. Ever since that first episode, it seemed like the show was hellbent on breaking up and breaking down each and every member of the Stark family. So you were probably surprised to see Westeros split into two kingdoms, with two Stark siblings ruling over the North and the South.

But Bran Stark actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright understands that some fans might not be satisfied with this ending, and that it’s impossible to try to please everyone — especially with such a sprawling cast of characters. Fans have their allegiances, but only one character could win the Iron Throne.

“Not everyone will be happy,” Hempstead-Wright explained to Entertainment Weekly. “It’s so difficult to finish a series as popular as this without pissing some people off. I don’t think anybody will think it’s predictable and that’s as much as you can hope for. People are going to be angry. There’s going to be a lot of broken hearts. It’s ‘bittersweet,’ exactly as [saga author] George R.R. Martin intended. It’s a fitting conclusion to this epic saga.”

The actor went on to reveal that he thought the writers were messing with him, and it wasn’t until they actually shot the scene that he finally came to terms with the fact that Bran Stark was the new king of Westeros.

“When I got to the [Dragonpit scene] in the last episode and they’re like, ‘What about Bran?’ I had to get up and pace around the room,” he said. “I genuinely thought it was a joke script and that [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] sent to everyone a script with their own character ends up on the Iron Throne. ‘Yeah, good one guys. Oh s—, it’s actually real?’”

Some fans might have doubted that the character would ever end up ruling the realm, but his ability to rule shouldn’t be in question.

“I think he’ll be a really good king actually,” Hempstead-Wright says. “Perhaps there will be something missing in having real emotive leader, which is a useful quality in a king or queen as well. At the same time, you can’t really argue with Bran. He’s like, ‘No, I know everything.’”

The final season of Game of Thrones has just ended, but fans can now experience the making of these epic episodes with Game of Thrones: The Last Watch now screening on HBO TV .