Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Get Married in Surprise Vegas Ceremony

What’s one way to get over the devastating loss of some of your closest allies during the bloody Battle of Winterfell? If you’re Sophie Turner, you throw a surprise wedding in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards. The Game of Thrones star and her fiance, musician Joe Jonas, tied the knot in Vegas on Wednesday night following the Jonas Brothers’ reunion performance.

The couple had been planning a summer wedding, and talked openly about doing so, but decided to go ahead and tie the knot early while they were in Vegas for the awards. While everyone directly tied to the wedding has refrained from posting anything to social media, Diplo was in attendance and he posted the entire thing to his Instagram story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

An Elvis impersonator performed the ceremony at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel. The other two Jonas Brothers, Nick and Kevin, served as Joe’s groomsmen. Music duo Dan + Shay performed an acoustic version of their song “Speechless” as Turner walked down the aisle.

Instead of exchanging real rings during the ceremony, Turner and Jonas traded Ring Pops to cement their vows. Although the jewelry may have been made of candy, the wedding was 100% real. According to People, Turner and Jonas applied for a marriage license earlier that day in Clark County, Nevada.

This kicks off a big summer for Turner, as the final three episodes of Game of Thrones are set to air on HBO. Next month, she stars in the latest X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix, which will likely conclude the story of this current iteration of the character. For Jonas, he and his brothers are preparing to release their highly-anticipated reunion album before heading out on tour.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!