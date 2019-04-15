‘Game of Thrones’ Theory Suggest Daenerys Is Actually the Night Queen

The final season of Game of Thrones is here, but there’s a long ways to go. With the Night King descending on Winterfell, and Cersei gathering her armies in King’s Landing, the heroes of Westeros are facing many odds in their fight to save the Seven Kingdom. But what if the true villain is in their midst?

A new theory from a fan suggests that Daenerys Targaryen might be the ultimate villain in the series, and that she might have a strong connection to the White Walkers from beyond the Wall.

Now, Game of Thrones hasn’t exactly been a pleasant storyline. There have been many awful villains along the journey, and fans have been excited to see these foes receive grisly deaths over the years. But the show is not a happy one, and the heroes have always been put through the ringer. So should we be expecting a happy ending, after everything they’ve been through?

Finding out that Daenerys Targaryen is the ultimate villain, sacrificing her ideals for the lives of her children, would be a major blow to viewers. And it would also be the ultimate down ending for a series that has taken pride in making its fans suffer.

We’d like to believe that the series would actually give fans a happy ending after everything they’ve had to endure. From Joffrey to the Red Wedding to Ramsay Bolton, there’s been enough suffering in the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. Shouldn’t the heroes finally get a win for a change?

We’ll find out if Daenerys betrays her allies as the final season of Game of Thrones continues to air on HBO.

