Game of Thrones Trolls Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power In New Max Ad Campaign

Last summer, we saw HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video take each other on with similar series like the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Rings of Power has some pretty strong ratings, but House of the Dragon did some insane numbers for HBO Max. Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that they were rebranding HBO Max and calling it Max. Since then, Warner Bros. Discovery has been releasing ads promoting what will be on the new streaming service, and one of those ads just so happens to use Game of Thrones to troll The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. In the ad, we see a picture of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) with the caption "the one to watch when you want to rule them all," which is a play on "One ring to rule them all" from The Lord of the Rings franchise.

What Other Game of Thrones Spinoffs Are in Development?

Previously, Game of Thrones creator Martin opened up about the in-development Jon Snow spin-off in a new post to his blog. In the post he revealed that he collaborated with Harington on the series as well as two other mystery writers/showrunners. Martin wrote in the blog post that he couldn't reveal who will write the series but that Harington's team is terrific.

"Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," the Game of Thrones creator revealed. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet, but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow learned of his true identity as Aegon Targaryan, the true heir to the Iron Throne. After killing killing his aunt/girlfriend, Daenarys, to keep her from power, Jon was forced to choose a life of exile in the Night's Watch. Instead of staying with the Night's Watch, Jon headed North of the Wall to live with the Wildlings and his dire wolf Ghost. The series is said to focus on what happened after these events.

HBO has been developing a bunch of series set in the Game of Thrones universe including House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. There are also a bunch of other spin-offs in development including a series based on Aegon the Conqueror. So, it looks like Warner Bros. and HBO will be in the Game of Thrones business for a long time.

"We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thronesearlier this month. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."

