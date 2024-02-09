Game of Thrones: The Batman 2 Writer Has Perfect Reaction to Working on New Spinoff

The Batman 2 writer Mattson Tomlin has a perfect response to joining the Game of Thrones Universe for the Aegon the Conqueror prequel series.





The Batman and The Batman: Part II writer Mattson Tomlin has the perfect response to the news that he's now the writer of the upcoming Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon prequel series, focused on Aegon "The Conqueror" Targaryen.

Excited to continue to have a very chill and low key existence on the internet!!!! — mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) February 9, 2024

In a Twitter X post that is dripping with sarcasm, Tomlin wrote "Excited to continue to have a very chill and low key existence on the internet!!!!"

Tomlin has certainly made himself a lightning rod for the more passionate fans on social media – from the moment he really broke out with his script for the 2020 film Project Power. Since then, Tomlin has taken on a slate of upcoming projects that include a Mega Man game adaptation, a Terminator anime series for Netflix, The Batman reboot and its sequel, and the movie based on Keanu Reeves's comic book/multimedia franchise, BRZRKR. Each of those projects comes with its own passionate fan base; since most of Tomlin's headline-making work is still in development, fans understandably have little faith when it comes to trusting him with their sacred characters.

With this Game of Thrones prequel series, Tomlin is once again doubling down on a franchise project that will likely be under serious scrutiny by hardcore fans. At least we know that he's self-aware about the sort of social media engagement (read: harassment) he's likely to face after entering the Game of Thrones Universe.

What Are The New Game Of Thrones Spinoffs About?

This latest Game of Thrones spinoff would follow Aegon I Targaryen, who married both of his sisters, Visenya and Rhaenys, forming a fierce trio along with their dragons, Balerion, Vhagar, and Meraxes. Together with his sister-wives, Aegon conquered six of the seven kingdoms of Westeros (save for Dorne), and ruled them for years, establishing the Targaryen dynasty that would extend for generations.

There is another Game of Thrones prequel in development currently: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. This new prequel will explore the three novellas in the "Tales of Dunk and Egg" series, which take place roughly a century before Game of Thrones. These novellas include 1998's "The Hedge Knight," 2003's "The Sworn Sword," and 2010's "The Mystery Knight." These stories were then collected into A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, with the stories following the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and a young Aegon V Targaryen, who are referred to as Dunk and Egg.

Game of Thrones is streaming on Max. House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres in summer 2024.