Games of Thrones: Maisie Williams Has Ominous Response to Fan Tweet About Arya’s Fate

The series finale of Game of Thrones finally airs tomorrow night, and fans are eager to find out who will survive, die, and most importantly, who will end up on the Iron Throne. If we’ve learned anything from eight seasons of the hit HBO show, it’s that no one is safe. “No one” being key!

Arya Stark has survived so much over the years, but she’s really been put through the ringer during the last few episodes. During the Battle of Winterfell, she fought of an impressive number of dead soldiers before killing the Night King. Last week, she got caught in the mayhem of King’s Landing when Daenerys burned the city. While we can’t possibly image what else Arya could endure, Maisie Williams recently hinted at a dark fate for her beloved character.

hahahahahahahahahahahaha 😊 — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) May 17, 2019

“Arya Stark is NOT leaving me on Sunday,” @nymeriawoIf tweeted.

“hahahahahahahahahahahaha,” Williams replied with a smiley face.

Of course, whether Arya lives or dies, she’s technically leaving us since this is the series finale. However, we can’t help but be nervous over the ominous response. Arya has been through too much! If she dies, we riot. (But also, we’ll respect the choices of David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, and not do anything drastic, for example, start petitions for someone else to rewrite the ending).

Many people have already perished in the show’s final season. The list of casualties includes Cersei Lannister, Jaime Lannister, Jorah Mormont, Missandei, Theon Greyjoy, Varys, The Hound, The Mountain, Lyanna Mormont, Beric Dondarrion, Melisandre, Dolorous Edd, Euron Greyjoy, Qyburn, Rhaegal, and the Night King. If you’re worried that your remaining favorites won’t make it, you’re feelings are valid. The series’ writer and producer, Bryan Cogman, recently shared that audience opinion does not factor into their decisions.

“We just have to tell the story we want to tell and feel the rhythm of the story as we’re laying it out,” Cogman explained. “There aren’t any conversations about what people are going to think. If it feels right, that’s what we do.”

Do you think Arya will survive the finale? Tell us in the comments!

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST