George Carlin's American Dream Trailer and Poster Released by HBO

✖

HBO has released the trailer and poster for its upcoming original two-part documentary, George Carlin's American Dream. Judd Apatow (HBO's Girls, The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling) and Michael Bonfiglio (HBO's May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers) directed the documentary. It will debut on HBO on back-to-back nights, with Part 1 premiering on Friday May 20th from 8:00-9:55 p.m. ET and part 2 following on Saturday, May 21st at the same time. Both episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max (one of many new releases on the platform in May) beginning Friday, May 20th. Here's the official synopsis for George Carlin's American Dream, provided by HBO:

"George Carlin's American Dream chronicles the life and work of legendary comedian George Carlin. Dubbed the 'dean of counterculture comedians,' Carlin's career spanned half a century during which he headlined 14 HBO comedy specials and appeared on The Tonight Show over 130 times, constantly evolving with the times and staying sharply resonant up until his death in 2008 and beyond. Carlin's ability to zoom in on societal ills has proven eerily prophetic and much of his work resonates today with alarming – and still hilarious – clarity. The documentary examines a cultural chameleon who is remembered as one of the most influential stand-up comics of all time."

The documentary will chart Carlin's rise to fame, starting with an "intimate window into his personal life," including his childhood growing up in New York City, his struggle with drugs affected his health, brushes with the law, his loving relationship with Brenda, who was his wife of 36 years, and his second marriage to Sally Wade. The documentary includes interviews with Carlin and Brenda's daughter, Kelly Carlin, who offers insight into her family's story and her parents' love and partnership.

The documentary also includes never-before-seen archival material, including archival films, photos, audio recordings, letters, and diaries, and interviews with Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, Stephen Colbert, Bill Burr, Bette Midler, W. Kamau Bell, Sam Jay, Judy Gold, Jon Stewart, and others. Joining them are Carlin's daughter Kelly Carlin, manager Jerry Hamza, second wife Sally Wade, his brother, the late Patrick Carlin, and others.

(Photo: HBO)

HBO Documentary Films, Rise Films, and Apatow Productions, in association with Pulse Films, present George Carlin's American Dream. The documentary is directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio; edited by Joe Beshenkovsky; executive produced by Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio, Teddy Leifer, Jerry Hamza, and Kelly Carlin.

For HBO, Anna Klein is the coordinating producer. Lisa Heller and Nancy Abraham are the executive producers.