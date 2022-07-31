George Jetson's Birthday: Fans Celebrate on Social Media
In the immortal words of Hanna-Barbera... Meet George Jetson! The iconic animated character made his debut when The Jetsons first aired in September of 1962. A few months later, the episode "Test Pilot" revealed that George was born on July 31st, 2022, which means he was born today. Today has been about 60 years in the making, and fans of The Jetsons have some great jokes about it. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate the character's birth and share their hopes that there's a mother out there who named her son George Jetson today.
The news of George Jetson's birthday went viral earlier this week when Twitter user @BKergin posted, "I don't mean to alarm anyone, but someone is about to give birth to George Jetson." You can check out the post below, which shows some of George's important history from his Wiki page:
I don't mean to alarm anyone, but someone is about to give birth to George Jetson. pic.twitter.com/Y7XjbeVz8i— Brendan Kergin (@BKergin) July 28, 2022
Before George went on to marry Jane and have Judy and Elroy, he was just a little baby born in 2022. In fact, many have joked that this makes him a "COVID baby." You can check out some of the posts celebrating the character's birth below...
Happy Leo Season
prevnext
Born today (7/31/22): George Jetson. pic.twitter.com/DRdc0IK7jN— Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) July 31, 2022
Big News
prevnext
Y'ALL, WAKE UP! MY BOY GEORGE JETSON WAS JUST BORN THIS MORNING. pic.twitter.com/CoRu0veoup— JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) July 31, 2022
Celebrate All Day
prevnext
Today is the only day you can retweet this— ThomasFan6266 (@TFan6266) July 31, 2022
P.S: Happy Birthday George Jetson pic.twitter.com/bJwnodABRl
Take One For The Team, New Moms
prevnext
i pray that there is a pregnant woman somewhere out there who is about to name their child george jetson https://t.co/1ZGs32Txg5— christian girl autumn (@audumbmelody) July 29, 2022
There's Still Time
prevnext
picture of a newborn that says "Meet George Jetson"— Henry W. Hall (@HenryWHall) July 31, 2022
Wild
prevnext
George Jetson was a covid baby. https://t.co/jaf9ApeWe1— Kiko Guzman (@BluKiko) July 29, 2022
We Need This
prevnext
If you’re giving birth to a boy today, please name him George Jetson.
This is the fate of the universe as has been foretold by the prophecy.— 💚 JeffMovieMan! ❤️ #NewDealForVisualEffects (@JeffMovieMan) July 31, 2022
All Hail
prevnext
GEORGE JETSON IS FINALLY HERE— Eli • GEORGE JETSON DAY (@bluffscastle) July 31, 2022
YOU WILL PERCEIVE HIM
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/PHn0eOzcHL
Cackling
prevnext
me and the boys on our way to witness the birth of george jetson pic.twitter.com/K4uoyBujEc— stanley yelnats (@slimeoperative) July 29, 2022
Where's Mr. Spacely, Though?
prevnext
Baby George Jetson: (being born)— Crispy Toast (Comms OPEN) (@CrispyToastYT) July 31, 2022
Mr. Spacely: YOU’RE FIRED!!! pic.twitter.com/isZTv1XfVu
1 in 10,267
prev
In the United States, about 10,267 babies are born each day. I hope one of those baby boys born today will be named George Jetson. pic.twitter.com/kabhlj1KGk— Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) July 31, 2022