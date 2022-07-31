George Jetson's Birthday: Fans Celebrate on Social Media

In the immortal words of Hanna-Barbera... Meet George Jetson! The iconic animated character made his debut when The Jetsons first aired in September of 1962. A few months later, the episode "Test Pilot" revealed that George was born on July 31st, 2022, which means he was born today. Today has been about 60 years in the making, and fans of The Jetsons have some great jokes about it. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate the character's birth and share their hopes that there's a mother out there who named her son George Jetson today.

The news of George Jetson's birthday went viral earlier this week when Twitter user @BKergin posted, "I don't mean to alarm anyone, but someone is about to give birth to George Jetson." You can check out the post below, which shows some of George's important history from his Wiki page:

I don't mean to alarm anyone, but someone is about to give birth to George Jetson. pic.twitter.com/Y7XjbeVz8i — Brendan Kergin (@BKergin) July 28, 2022

Before George went on to marry Jane and have Judy and Elroy, he was just a little baby born in 2022. In fact, many have joked that this makes him a "COVID baby." You can check out some of the posts celebrating the character's birth below...