Paramount Series That Was Originally a Yellowstone Spinoff Just Became a Major Netflix Success

No one can deny that Yellowstone blew up, becoming a cultural phenomenon basically overnight. And in the years since its debut, it’s spawned multiple spinoffs and an entire timeline for the Duttons—the family at the center of the drama. But this particular series, originally developed as one of those spinoffs, is currently dominating the charts on Netflix, easily taking the #5 spot on the platform’s Top 10 Most Watched list.

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The spinoff making waves on Netflix is Lawmen: Bass Reeves, a show that everyone who watches seems to have a differing opinion about. It’s based on a true story, centered on the real Bass Reeves, a former slave, the first Black U.S Marshal, and, objectively, one of the greatest lawmen in American history. Over the course of his 32-year career, Reeves made 3000 arrests. His 3 decades of service were relatively bloodless and very by-the-book—likely the reason the series felt the need to dramatize so many of the events portrayed on screen.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Shows Why the Yellowstone Franchise Has Been So Successful

The series performed better with audiences than with critics, earning an audience score of 93% and a lower critics’ score of 79%. Critics found it slow off the mark, taking too long to find its footing despite the incredible performance by David Oyelowo, who played Reeves. Audiences were able to look past the dragging start, finding that the action made up for it in spades. “I really enjoyed this series. If you are looking for a gritty western where, for the most part, the writing is strong, this is one for you,” said one viewer.

Critics, however, found that watching the series felt akin to a “chore,” with writing that meandered in places and flat-out didn’t make sense in others. Critic Justin Rowles summed up the critics’ opinion as a whole best, saying, “I’m not saying it’s great television, but it’s good television, and for fans of Westerns, it more than capably scratches that itch. Better still, it’s a Taylor Sheridan series written by a writers’ room without Taylor Sheridan in it.” Despite that, though, if the views that the series are bringing in are any indication, it’s another Yellowstone series that is here to stay.

What are your thoughts on Lawmen: Bass Reeves? What do you think is the best moment from the series? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.