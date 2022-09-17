Ghosts Season 2 Trailer Released by CBS

CBS's hit series Ghosts will be back this fall for its sophomore season and now, thanks to a new, extended trailer, fans are getting a look at what to expect at Woodstone Mansion in Season 2. As you can see in the trailer for yourself below, Woodstone Mansion opens its doors to its newest B&B guests in Season 2 — and the human hosts Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) definitely have to remind the lively ghosts how inhabit the mansion to behave themselves — to mixed result.

What is Ghosts about?

Ghosts is the American version of a British series, also titled Ghosts. The series stars McIver and Ambudkar along with Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Rebecca Wisocky, Brandon Scott Jones, Román Zaragoza, and Devan Chandler Long and follows a married couple (McIver and Ambudkar) who move into their dream home only to discover that the rundown mansion is filled with ghosts and following a near-death experience amid renovations to the home, Sam can now see and hear the spirits living there.

Will there be new ghosts in Season 2?

Series co-creator previously spoke about the possibility of bringing new ghosts into the series in Season 2 and noted that while it might not make sense to bring new ghosts into the home, there are opportunities to bring ghosts into the story other ways.

"At some point it starts to strain credulity" to bring in more ghosts, Wiseman said, although maintaining that "It's a big property, it's a big house... and we have thought of creative, fun ways to bring ghosts into the property."

"There are ghosts wherever Sam goes, so I think we're going to meet some of the ghosts on neighboring properties that might have surprising connections to our ghosts, and we can get stories that way," Wiseman said.

When does Season 2 of Ghosts premiere?

Season 2 of Ghosts premieres on Thursday, September 29th at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

