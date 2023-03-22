Gilmore Girls Crew Reveals Who Is the Father of Rory's Baby

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life was released in 2016 and caught fans up on what the residents of Stars Hollow had been up to since Gilmore Girls came to an end in 2007. The Netflix series ended on a huge cliffhanger with Rory (Alexis Bledel) telling Lorelei (Lauren Graham) that she was pregnant. Throughout the season, Rory had some romantic encounters with various guys, including her boyfriend Paul (Jack Carpenter), her ex-boyfriend Logan (Matt Czuchry), and a guy she met who was dressed as a Wookiee. However, costume supervisor Valerie Campbell recently went on TikTok to declare Logan was the clear father of Rory's baby.

"The only obvious choice is – you guessed it – Logan," Campbell said in her TikTok. She added in another video, "If it was Paul, she would've had the baby in the 'Fall,' if it was the Wookiee, she would've been about to burst." While Logan does make the most sense considering the timeline of the series, some fans theorized that Rory secretly hooked up with Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) offscreen. While there has never been any confirmation from the show's creators, the fact that they kept the identity of the father a secret means they could have been planning a twist for a potential second season. You can check out Campbell's TikToks below:

Is Gilmore Girls Getting Another Season?

Currently, it doesn't look like Netflix will be making another season of Gilmore Girls. However, it hasn't been completely shut down. In 2018, the streaming service added fuel to the rumor that there will be another season when Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos stated that the streaming giant was in "preliminary talks" for a second season.

"We hope [it happens]," Sarandos said at the time. "We obviously loved the success of the show [and] fans loved how well it was done; it delivered what they hoped. The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but [series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and exec producer Dan Palladino] sure delivered and people were really excited about more. And we have been talking to them about the possibility of that."

Series star Sean Gunn later told ComicBook.com that while nothing was in the works at the time, both Netflix and the cast were hoping for more episodes of the popular revival series.

"I don't know the answer to that. As of right now there are no plans to shoot more. I know Netflix would like to shoot more," Gunn said. "I don't know where it is beyond that except that a lot of the actors and the creator of the show are very busy right now. If we did do it I think it would take a little while, but I really have no clue about that."

