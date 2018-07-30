‘Gilmore Girls’ Revival Addressed by Netflix Execs

Fans hoping for a second season of Netflix‘s Gilmore Girls revival may be left disappointed.

Netflix has seemingly squashed any hope for a follow-up to the 2016 wildly successful Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, stating Sunday during the summer Television Critics Association press tour that there have not yet been any discussions to bring the revival series back for a second season.

“We haven’t discussed it at all,” Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content at Netflix, said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “But [creator Amy Sherman-Palladino] knows that we are very big fans of Gilmore Girls.”

Hope that there would be a second season first arose after Netflix’s official Twitter account posted a tweeted that seemed to allude to a possible follow-up season, which could potentially answer who April’s true biological father is.

The streaming service added fuel to the rumor mill just months later when Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos stated that the streaming giant was in “preliminary talks” for a second season.

“We hope [it happens],” Sarandos said at the time. “We obviously loved the success of the show [and] fans loved how well it was done; it delivered what they hoped. The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but [series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and exec producer Dan Palladino] sure delivered and people were really excited about more. And we have been talking to them about the possibility of that.”

Series star James Gunn later told ComicBook.com last July that while nothing was in the works at the time, both Netflix and the cast were hoping for more episodes of the popular revival series.

“I don’t know the answer to that. As of right now there are no plans to shoot more. I know Netflix would like to shoot more,” Gunn said. “I don’t know where it is beyond that except that a lot of the actors and the creator of the show are very busy right now. If we did do it I think it would take a little while, but I really have no clue about that.”

The highly praised four-part miniseries revival picked up the story after Richard’s death and followed the original cast, including Lorelai, Rory, and Emily, as they lived through one year in Stars Hollow.

All seven seasons of Gilmore Girls are currently available to stream on Netflix, as well as the revival series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.