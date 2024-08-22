Glen Powell Transforms Into Chad Powers in First Look at Hulu Miniseries

Glen Powell has been the face of Hollywood for the past year or so. After turning heads in Top Gun: Maverick back in 2022, Powell started a great run last year with rom-com , followed by the acclaimed Netflix thriller Hit Man and summer box office hit . Powell has started becoming a staple of the big screen, but his next venture will actually be in the world of television, and he looks unrecognizable in the new role.

Powell is starring in the Hulu limited series Chad Powers, which he co-created alongside Loki showrunner Michael Waldron. Much like the smash-hit Ted Lasso, Chad Powers is based on a sports sketch from a few years ago. You can take a look at the first photo from Chad Powers below!

Glen Powell as Chad Powers

Chad Powers is inspired by the ESPN sketch that starred Eli Manning in disguise at the NFL combine, pretending to be a fresh-out-of-college quarterback trying out for the pros. Powell takes over as the lead of the Hulu series, playing college QB Russ Holliday. When some bad behavior derails Holliday’s career, he heads to a smaller college under the alias Chad Powers, hoping to keep his playing days alive with the fake identity.

Eli and Peyton Manning with both serve as executive producers on Chad Powers, working under their Omaha Productions banner. Powell, Jamie Horowitz and Ben Brown are also listed as executive producers. Waldron is producing alongside Adam Fasullo for Anomaly Pictures.

Powell co-wrote the script for the pilot alongside Waldron. American Vandal creator Tony Yacenda is directing the first episode of the half-hour comedy series.

As you can expect, Powell has a pretty packed slate for the foreseeable future. Chad Powers is in production now and the actor has already completed work on Huntington, the new film from Emily the Criminal director John Patton Ford. That movie features Powell in the lead role but doesn’t currently have a release date.

The biggest title on deck for Powell is the upcoming reimagining/reboot of , which is being directed by Scott Pilgrim and Shaun of the Dead‘s Edgar Wright. He’s also in talks for the lead role in a secret J.J. Abrams movie, and there have been steady discussions about a third entry in the Top Gun franchise. That last title likely won’t gain any more traction until Tom Cruise’s schedule opens up.