Punisher Star Addresses Potential MCU Return (& Reveals a Scene That Was Cut)

It’s been 7 long years since the second and final season of The Punisher debuted on Netflix. The series’ second season centers on Frank Castle, who now lives in casual hiding, having hit the road and left New York behind. Suddenly, he finds himself embroiled in the attempted murder of a young girl and drawn into the violent mystery surrounding her and those who will stop at nothing to gain the information she holds. It’s not long before Castle has a new target on his back, with enemies both old and new forcing him to realize that he must once again become the Punisher.

Sitting down with ComicBook to discuss Ted 2, The Punisher Season 2 star, Georgia Whigham was happy to spill a few details about her experiences and her character, Amy. When asked if she felt there was more story left to tell with Amy, Whigham said, “Oh my God. If she had a place in that world. I don’t know where it would be specifically. She was such a fighter. Amy was so inherently scrappy and clever. There is a spot for her in the superhero zeitgeist, but I don’t know what it would be specifically.” And she’s definitely right—a character like Amy would fit right in with the direction that Marvel seems to be taking things, especially when held up alongside other newer characters like Zendaya’s MJ and Florence Pugh’s Yelena.

A Cut Scene Would Have Given Amy Some Closure

Whigham goes on to elaborate that there was actually a scene that would have given fans a glimpse into Amy’s future after the events of her story with Frank, and provided a semblance of closure for the character after a season that left viewers with many questions once the final credits rolled. “There’s a scene that got cut. You probably don’t remember, but I wanted to be a deep-sea diver. They cut a scene of me diving for a gold bar at a swim school. There’s also this side of, ‘You know what? I am done with that life. I am going to go dive.’ I don’t know why they cut it. I probably looked silly holding my breath.”

It’s a scene that certainly would have wrapped up some loose ends, providing not only Amy, but Frank, to a degree, with some narrative closure. But, while there may not be more Amy in the future of the franchise, there is more Frank Castle to look forward to, with his upcoming appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as well as his own special presentation, of which actor Jon Bernthal had this to say, “It’s going to be dark; Frank has no interest in breaking of out the darkness. It’s not going to be easy. It will not be Punisher-lite, I promise you that.”

