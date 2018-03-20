Netflix Wrestling Comedy ‘GLOW’ Gets Its Own Funko Pop Figures

GLOW hit Netflix last year and body slammed critics – leaving them dazed in a fog of hairspray, spandex, and glitter. Clearly a show set in the ’80s about a “group of misfits” that become the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling needs their own Pop figures, and Funko was more than happy to oblige.

At the moment you can pre-order Debbie Eagan as Liberty Belle and Ruth Wilder as Zoya the Destroya with shipping slated for July. For fans of the show, this opens up the possibility that we’ll see more characters down the line. Perhaps we’ll see many more because there are a lot of great characters in the show – Cherry Bang, Carmen Wade, Rhonda Richardson, Justine Biagi, and Sheila the She-Wolf to name a few. We might even get the Marc Marion (Sam Sylvia) Funko Pop figure that we’ve always wanted.

Speaking of Funko Pop figures based on Netflix shows that are set in the ’80s, the new lineup from Stranger Things is fantastic. It includes adventures in babysitting Steve and the lovable / heroic Bob Newby. You can pre-order the full lineup of standard figures via the following links:

