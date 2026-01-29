God of War Lands Emmy Winning Homeland Star As Odin (& It’s Perfect)

The God of War series is one of gaming’s storied franchises, and Amazon MGM Studios has been busy stacking up the cast for its anticipated live-action series. The show has already found its Kratos in Ryan Hurst, and casting announcements have picked up quickly ever since. Now the series has finally revealed who will be playing the ever-powerful All-Father Odin, and it will be an Emmy-winning Homeland star stepping into the role.

Amazon MGM Studios has revealed that Odin will be played by Emmy Winner Mandy Patinkin, and it’s difficult to think of a better person for the role. Patinkin has always delivered impactful performances regardless of genre or premise, whether that be in Homeland, Brilliant Minds, Criminal Minds, or The Princess Bride, and now he will bring that same depth to the God of War Universe.

The God of War Live-Action Cast Is Stacked (And Is Setting Up The Show For Success)

The God of War franchise is a favorite for several reasons, including thrilling combat and an epic story, but one of its marquee elements is its stellar character performances. So far, the cast of the live-action series has echoed this element, and that continues with Patinkin’s casting.

Amazon MGM provided a description of Odin in the series, and describes Odin the All-Father as “not physically imposing or particularly god-like: but looks can be deceiving. He is the most powerful Aesir god, a patriarch who leads with an iron fist, and an unrivaled seeker of knowledge. When it comes to seeking out prophecy, Odin is paranoid, manipulative, and dangerous— he will do anything to try and prevent Ragnarök, the Norse end of days. He serves as a formidable antagonist to Kratos.”

Speaking of Kratos, the casting of Ryan Hurst has been praised by fans, and the sentiment seems to be mostly positive in terms of Hurst being able to bring Kratos to life in live-action. Hurst is now locked in for Kratos, but we are still waiting for the show to cast Kratos’ son, Atreus, as they are the co-leads of the series in the previous two games.

The more recent additions to the show are Max Parker as Heimdall, Teresa Palmer as Sif, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor. Parker’s previous projects include Emmerdale Farm, Doctor Who, and Boots, and he will be playing the son of Odin and one of the show’s main antagonists. Palmer’s previous projects include Lights Out and The Fall Guy, and like with Heimdall, Sif isn’t featured much until God of War: Ragnarok, so it would appear they are pulling substantially from the sequel for the story.

The other main antagonist of Ragnarok is Thor, who will be played by Ólafsson, and once again, is featured in a much bigger way in the sequel than in the 2018 original game. Ólafsson’s previous projects include Reykjavik Fusion, Trapped, and his most recent hit, Severance, and he will bring the perfect vibe and tone to one of the most fearsome Gods in Norse Mythology when God of War finally hits the small screen. At this rate, the cast is already incredibly talented, and it feels like just the start, so if this keeps up, this could be one of Prime Video’s best adaptations yet.

God of War currently has no release date.

