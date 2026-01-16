God of War TV Show’s First Norse God Confirmed, And It Might Set Up a Surprising Story for Season 1

After being in development for several years, Amazon’s God of War TV show is finally taking some meaningful steps forward. Casting is well underway, as actor Ryan Hurst (who previously portrayed Thor in God of War Ragnarok) is on board to play Kratos. After that domino fell, fans couldn’t help but wonder what other casting announcements were on the horizon. The Norse-era God of War games feature an abundance of memorable characters, ranging from Atreus to Mimir and Brok and Sindri. It would have been reasonable to assume that one of those roles would be filled next, considering the key parts they all play in the 2018’s God of War game. So the next actor to join the series is a bit surprising.

According to Deadline, Teresa Palmer has joined the cast of God of War. She is set to play Sif, the wife of Thor. Genre fans may recall Palmer from her previous roles in Warm Bodies, Lights Out, and The Fall Guy. She has also received multiple awards nominations from organizations in her native Australia, earning recognition for her turns in Ride Like a Girl and Berlin Syndrome.

What Teresa Palmer’s Casting as Sif Tells Us About Amazon’s God of War

It had already been known that Amazon’s series is drawing from the two Norse God of War games. In that respect, casting someone as a Norse goddess shouldn’t come as a surprise. What is a bit shocking is that the creative team has already found their Sif, who is only mentioned by name in 2018’s God of War. She doesn’t physically appear until the sequel, God of War Ragnarok. Palmer’s casting indicates that the TV show is making some changes to the source material. The first season is not going to be a straight 1:1 adaptation of the 2018 game.

Amazon has already ordered two seasons for the God of War TV show. The first season should still primarily revolve around Kratos and Atreus’ quest to spread Faye’s ashes at the highest peak in the Nine Realms, but it would appear the plan also calls for setting up Ragnarok‘s story by giving Sif, and potentially other Norse gods, roles that can later be expanded in the second season. With Palmer on board as Sif, it’s reasonable to assume the showrunners are on the hunt for actors to play Thor, Odin, Heimdall, Thrúd, and other characters who only appear in Ragnarok in the game series.

As surprising as this development might be for gamers, the change is a welcomed one. If the first season was simply a shot for shot remake of God of War 2018, people would have wondered what the point is. Faithfulness to the source material is paramount (especially for something as beloved as God of War), but bringing the story to a new medium gives creatives the opportunity to approach things from a different perspective. The game had no choice but to exclusively follow Kratos on his journey because he’s the player character. On TV, there’s a greater sense of freedom with the ability to jump around and depict scenes entirely from other points of views. Thor, Odin, Sif, and more weren’t in the first God of War, but they were undoubtedly aware of what Kratos and Atreus were up to. Whatever part they play in the first season can establish Odin and his family as the overarching threat, building up to an epic conclusion in the last season.

Making changes to the source text like this always comes with a risk, but it’s something that’s been done well before. HBO’s award-winning adaptation of The Last of Us deviates from the games in some notable ways. The most acclaimed episode of the first season was “Long, Long Time,” which was primarily a flashback that fleshed out the poignant dynamic between Bill and Frank. It illustrated the benefit of adapting the game for television, expanding the story’s scope and adding depth to the overall world (and not just the main characters). Hopefully, God of War follows a similar playbook to give newcomers and longtime fans a memorable experience.

