WTH?! Twitter Drops Fake Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Spoilers as Character Return Confirmed

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has social media going wild, as Episode 4 of the new season is already being ranked as one of the best of the series. Searches about the Marvel series are skyrocketing, but as always, you have to be careful about what you read on the internet. There are some massive Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 SPOILERS that are floating around out there right now – and the leaks are coming from a source that no one expected. In fact, it might represent a new kind of problem we’re going to be facing in fandom, as social media and the internet continue to evolve.

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Over on Twitter (X), Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2 Episode 4 became a trending topic soon after its premiere on Disney+. The social media platform pulled together a summary about the show and explained to fans what was coming up next in the season. And therein lies the problem: Twitter may have revealed too much in its summary of what’s happening with Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Way too much.

Twitter’s Trending Topic Summary Drops Crazy Daredevil Spoilers (Potentially)

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If you don’t want to know what was said, this is your chance to stop reading now, because we’re going to have to get into the specifics below. But before we drop the details, the long and short of it is that Twitter tried to summarize news items and chatter regarding Daredevil: Born Again, since Season 2, Episode 4, ended on a cliffhanger that left fans scrambling to find out any additional information they could. But in typical Twitter fashion, the social media platform may have grossly overshared in its thoughts and conclusions about what comes next…

(WARNING: POTENTIAL SPOILERS FOLLOW)

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In its trending topics updated on Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Twitter wrote the following: “Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again launched on Disney+ March 24, with weekly episodes featuring Wilson Fisk scheming alongside Vanessa as the Queenpin and Bullseye unleashing carnage. Krysten Ritter returns as Jessica Jones, now married to Luke Cage with their daughter Dani, while James Wesley reappears—revealed as a Skrull impostor from the original series. A Punisher special with Jon Bernthal gears up for May 12, blending gritty street fights and Marvel TV nods that thrill fans.”

Are Daredevil: Born Again Season 2’s Latest Spoilers True?

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Those are some pretty major details to drop about Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 – and we know at least one of them is at least partially true. A recent trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 revealed more of Jessica Jones’ (Krysten Ritter) Marvel Cinematic Universe return, including the game-changing details that Jessica is now a mom to a daughter. We don’t know the daughter’s name or who her father is in the MCU continuity; so the mention that the girl’s name is “Dani” and that Luke Cage is the father are logical leaps that are being made, based on Marvel Comics continuity. They could turn out to be right, but they’re not yet confirmed to be fact, like Twitter makes it seem.

The bigger bombshell is that Wilson Fisk’s original right-hand man, James Wesley (Toby Leonard Moore), will be returning in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, after being killed off in the original series. Rumors of Wesley either having a cameo or a full-on return have been circulating since Daredevil: Born Again began, but it’s wild to suggest that not only will he return, but he will also be one of the people replaced by the shape-shifting Skrulls. That would represent a new precedent in terms of the MCU’s street-level and cosmic sides blending into one storyline, but then again, some fan theories already predict ways Born Again can still tie into the larger MCU Multiverse Saga, so maybe this isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

If Born Again Season 2 truly does have a Skrull subplot, Twitter will have spoiled one of the biggest, most unexpected twists in the history of the MCU. If the claim proves to be untrue, then social media just took one step closer to being a cesspool of misinformation, with faulty AI support. Win-win.

Daredevil Born Again is streaming Season 2 only on Disney+. Discuss the latest episode with us on the ComicBook Forum!