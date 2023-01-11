Scream's Twitter Account Has Hilarious Reaction to Jenna Ortega at the Golden Globes

The 80th Gloden Globes took place last night and included some big winners. House of the Dragon took home the prize for Best Drama Series and Angela Bassett won Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There were also some big wins for the film Everything Everywhere All At Once as well as the hit TV series, Yellowstone. The night featured an array of big stars including Jenna Ortega who was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for playing the titular role in Netflix's Wednesday. The actor also appeared in Scream last year and will soon be seen in Scream VI, so the official Twitter account for the horror movie had some fun when Ortega went on stage to present an award.

".@jennaortega at the #GoldenGlobes. That's it. That's the tweet," @MTVNEWS tweeted. "enjoy it while it lasts..." @ScreamMovies replied. Of course, everyone is hoping Ortega's Tara Carpenter survives the sixth Scream movie, but no one is truly safe with Ghostface on the loose. You can check out the posts below:

enjoy it while it lasts… https://t.co/nWU9rpDseN — Scream (@ScreamMovies) January 11, 2023

Who Stars in Scream 6?

The new Scream is set to see the return of the fifth movie's surviving newcomers. In addition to Ortega, the horror film will star Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), and Mason Gooding (Chad) as well as Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere (Kirby) and first-timers Dermot Mulroney and Tony Revolori. The film will also feature longtime franchise star Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. Sadly, Neve Campbell won't be returning to the Scream franchise for the first time since it began in 1996. It's been reported that Campbell will not be returning as Sidney Prescott due to a pay disagreement. In August, Campbell spoke with PEOPLE and opened up about the discrepancy in pay equality.

"I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years," Campbell told the magazine. "And as a woman in this business, I think it's really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued." She added, "I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul, I just couldn't do that. I couldn't walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that."

Scream VI hits theaters on March 10th.