Good Omens: Michael Sheen Comments on "Heartbreaking" Season 2 Ending

Michael Sheen says they always knew how things would end for Aziraphale and Crowley in Good Omens Season 2.

The second season of Good Omens is now streaming on Prime Video, and it ends on a pretty big cliffhanger. Good Omens author and series writer Neil Gaiman has explained that the second season is actually a bridge between the book and his original sequel idea, but he has also stated the show needs fans' help for it to get renewed. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) is offered the chance to run things in heaven with Crowley (David Tennant) by his side, but Crowley doesn't want to become an angel again. The two are at a standstill as Crowley pleads with Aziraphale to run away with him and leave the politics of heaven and hell behind. The two share a long-awaited kiss before parting ways. Before the SAG strike, Sheen spoke with IGN about the season's "heartbreaking" ending.

"We always knew where they were going to get to at the end of this particular part of the story," Sheen explained. "And I think retrospectively thinking about that, it made it a more, I think, interesting and exciting journey to be able to seed in things all the way along that would mean that endpoint that they get to be as difficult and as satisfying and as challenging and heartbreaking and all the rest of the things that you would want it to be."

Michael Sheen and David Tennant on Good Omens Season 3:

ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Tennant and Sheen before the SAG strike, and they addressed the possibility of a third season.

"Well, it's not in our gift," Tennant said when asked if fans will be seeing Crowley and Aziraphale again. "Yeah. If it was up to us, that would be one thing, but..." Sheen added. "I mean, hopefully, let's just hope that enough people watch Season 2 to make it ineffable," he joked, using the show's famous line. "Inevitable," he coyly corrected.

We also asked the duo if there are any time periods they would want to explore in Season 3.

"Well, there's lots, isn't there?" Sheen replied. "There's all sorts of possibilities, aren't there?" Tennant added. "I mean, we love doing those different time period scenes as well," Sheen continued. "They're such fun to do ... Partly because of the dressing up nature of it, but also because it does show little bits of the relationship and little aspects of the characters and how they've developed. And it's so wonderful to do."

"It might be nice to see '80s Aziraphale and Crowley," Tennant chimed in. "Oh yes," Sheen agreed. "I'd almost certainly be dressed as some sort of Gordon Gekko [Michael Douglas in Wall Street] figure," Tennant shared. "And I would be very [the British pop group] Haircut 100," Sheen suggested.

We also threw out the suggestion of Flock of Seagulls, which was another '80s band with a signature hairstyle. "That would be him. He'd have the Flock of Seagulls haircut," Sheen said of Tennant.

Good Omens Season 2 is now streaming on Prime.