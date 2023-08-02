Good Omens: Was Ending Season 2 on a Cliffhanger Too Risky?

The second season of Good Omens is now streaming on Prime, and the thought of the show not getting renewed for a third season is a brand new source of stress for fans. It's wonderful having David Tennant and Michael Sheen back as Crowley and Aziraphale, but there's no denying the newest installment doesn't hold a candle to the first season. Season 1 was based on the book by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, but there was no source material for Season 2. While Gaiman was heavily involved in creating the new episodes, the sophomore season just isn't as strong. It's absolutely worth watching for more Crowley and Aziraphale, but the stakes don't match up to the first season's "end of the world" adventure, and the plot feels a bit disjointed. That being said, the finale has one of the best scenes of any show in recent memory, and it makes the entire season worth watching. The question is... Are people watching? Back in 2019, it felt like everyone was talking about Good Omens, but it doesn't seem to be as popular this time around. If that's the case (it's hard to know for sure), the fact that the new season ends on a cliffhanger could be a problem. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

At the end of Season 2, Metatron (Derek Jacobi) offers Aziraphale the chance to run things in heaven and tells him Crowley can become an angel again if he accepts the deal. Aziraphale accepts the job before talking things through with Crowley, who doesn't take the news well. The two are at a standstill as Crowley pleads with Aziraphale to run away with him and leave the politics of heaven and hell behind. Sadly, Aziraphale can't understand why Crowley doesn't want to become an angel again, and he refuses to pass up the opportunity to do what he believes will be more good. Crowley gets choked up trying to confess his feelings for Aziraphale and ultimately kisses his friend while trying to get him to change his mind.

This final scene between Aziraphale and Crowley is beautiful and extremely satisfying for fans who have waited years for their relationship to be confirmed as romantic. However, the episode ends with them parting ways, and it's quite tragic. Recently, Gaiman teased that the second season is actually a bridge between the book and his original sequel idea. Gaiman has stated he already has plans for Season 3, but he needs fans' help for the show to get renewed. Between the current strikes in Hollywood and the fact that Season 2 isn't as strong as its predecessor, there's a chance the show could end here. Is the long-awaited kiss worth the possibility of Aziraphale and Crowley ending things on bad terms?

Even without the romantic confirmation, the first season's ending was still lovely. I can't help but wonder if Good Omens should have been left as a limited series. Crowley and Aziraphale AKA "Ineffable Husbands" are one of my all-time favorite ships. I waited so long to see them kiss, and I have watched that scene multiple times already because Tennant and Sheen are giving some career-best performances. It's such a special scene, and it's a real bummer to have to wonder if it shouldn't exist. More and more shows seem to be getting canceled, and ending Good Omens' second season on a cliffhanger feels like too big of a risk. Hopefully, Prime values Gaiman enough to give the show the ending it deserves, but it's tough to have to wait for the news.

Do you think Good Omens should have stayed a limited series? Did you like the second season? If it doesn't get renewed, do you think the kiss was worth the cliffhanger ending? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.