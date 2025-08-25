Prime Video Fantasy Series Missing for 2 Years Finally Gets an Update

It has been nearly two years since Good Omens premiered its most recent season on Prime Video. The series, like Netflix’s The Sandman, was met with delays following the countless allegations against creator Neil Gaiman. Now, one of the show’s stars is offering a brief update regarding the upcoming series finale for Good Omens. While speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Michael Sheen talked about working with David Tennant on Good Omens and what is going on with the long-awaited series finale. Although Sheen couldn’t reveal too much, fans should be pleased with what he has to say regarding the upcoming finale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Michael Sheen, via Deadline, despite knowing Tennant for a long time, the duo was not always close, as they often found themselves going for the same jobs. However, over time, and by working together on Good Omens, that has since naturally changed. “When people talk about having chemistry, you just feel very lucky. We both feel the same way about making a scene work as well as possible. And to see what Good Omens means to the fandom, well, I still get very moved.” He followed up his statements, noting that the series finale is finished, but that he isn’t sure when it’ll be released by Prime Video. “It’s not up to me. I’m not in control, but the episode is made, and hopefully the people will enjoy it as and when.”

Will Prime Video Ever Release Good Omens‘ Finale?

Good Omens, which premiered in 2019, is based on the novel of the same name by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. The series tells the tale of “a fussy Angel and a loose-living Demon who’ve become overly fond of life on Earth are forced to form an unlikely alliance to stop Armageddon.” Sheen stars as the Angel, Aziraphale, and Tennant stars as the Demon, Crowley. The series currently consists of two full seasons consisting of six episodes each. with Good Omens‘ Season 3 order was reduced to a single 90-minute-episode following the allegations against Gaiman, which also resulted in Gaiman stepping away from production on the project.

Good Omens has been a decent performer for Prime Video and has so far earned good reviews from critics, with Season 1 securing an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and Season 2 earning an even higher 88% rating among critics. Interestingly, the plan was ultimately to do one season in the beginning, with the series originally being marketed as a limited series and covering the entirety of the original novel.

Fans who are not yet caught up on Good Omens can currently stream the first two seasons on Prime Video. As it stands, a release date is not yet set for the 90-minute special. Let us know what you think in the comments.