Good Omens Star Michael Sheen Praises Production Design (Exclusive)

The second season of Good Omens is now available to stream on Prime Video, and fans are thrilled to see David Tennant and Michael Sheen return as the demon and angel duo, Crowley and Aziraphale. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Sheen and Tennant, and they spoke about being less nervous about Season 2 and collaborating with Neil Gaiman. While speaking with Sheen, we asked the actor if there were any unsung heroes of the show's production, and he spoke about the "detailed design" that went into creating the show's sets.

"Well, I'm always blown away by the detailed design work that goes on in these shows, and particularly in this season because they've essentially built the Soho community and all those shops that are in this, particularly the record shop and the magic shop," Sheen explained. "The detail of work that's in there. I just used to spend hours in those shops in between takes, just looking ... Particularly, the record shop, because none of the records could be actual records."

He continued, "So, they had to make up bands and singers and album names and come up with concept art and covers. And I was just amazed by it. And it was hilarious seeing the names of these bands that they come up with. And again, the magic shop, it was like the most magical of magic shops you could ever have gone into as a child. Aziraphale's bookshop is the bookiest of bookshops you could ever go into. And the magic shop is the same for magic. So, I would say it's the people who came up with all that incredible detail."

Will Good Omens Get a Season 3?

The first season of Good Omens was based on the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, and while the book never got a sequel, Gaiman wrote the show's new season. Recently, Gaiman teased that the second season is actually a bridge between the first book and his original sequel idea. The new season also ends on a cliffhanger for Crowley and Aziraphale, which means fans are already eager for news about a Season 3. This week, Gaiman took to Twitter to reveal how fans can help make another season possible.

"It's planned and plotted and if there wasn't a Writers Strike on I'd be writing it right now," Gaiman replied to a fan who asked if there's hope for another season. "Ways to help make Good Omens Season 3 happen are A) watch Season 2, B) get people who know nothing of Good Omens to start watching S1, and C) encourage the studios to negotiate with WGA."

Good Omens is now streaming on Prime.

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.