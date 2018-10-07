‘Good Omens’ Trailer Released

Get ready for a unique take on the apocalypse, becuase the first trailer for Good Omens has officially arrived!

The first official trailer for the upcoming Amazon Prime series has made its way online, after it was screened during the series’ Whoopi Goldberg-hosted New York Comic Con panel.

The six-episode Amazon series will follow Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant), an angel and a demon who set out on a mission to locate the misplaced Antichrist in a near-apocalyptic 2018. The series will also include appearances from Nick Offerman, Frances McDormand, Jon Hamm, and Mark Gatiss.

“I first read Good Omens as a teenager and it’s been one of my favourite stories ever since,” Sheen revealed when he and Tennant were cast. “To be part of the team entrusted with bringing it alive on screen is a bit of a dream come true to be honest. To work alongside Neil, who I think is one of the greatest storytellers of all time, is incredibly exciting. And, just like the rest of the world, I’m a huge fan of David’s so I relish trying to save it with him.”

With a behind-the-scenes featurette and a poster already being released for Good Omens, it’ll be interesting to see exactly what the New York Comic Con panel brings. Considering the fact that the series is expected to debut in early 2019, there’s a chance we could get the first trailer in some form or fashion.

Good Omens is expected to debut in early 2019 on Amazon Prime.