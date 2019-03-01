‘Gotham’ Recap With Spoilers – “Nothing’s Shocking”

After an action-packed adventure into the demented mind of Jeremiah Valeska last week, Gotham decided to slow things down just a tad with its newest installment. This doesn’t mean that “Nothing’s Shocking” is slow by any stretch of the imagination, but it does divert your attention away from the main storylines focusing on characters like Jeremiah and Bane. It’s honestly a much-needed breather after the past few chaotic episodes, and it gives the spotlight to some people who haven’t gotten much this season.

So, without further adieu, let’s break down the events of “Nothing’s Shocking,” which featured the debut of villains like Ventriloquist and Jane Doe. As always, beware of major SPOILERS ahead.

Since there are a basically three main storylines in this episode, I’m going to go a little out of order. We’re going to look at these events separately, since they don’t really ever intersect, rather than going in the exact order of the episode.

Penguin and Riddler are planning their big escape, the latter of the two continuing work on the submarine. They are paid a visit by Mr. Penn, Penguin’s former right hand who seemingly died earlier in the season. This time around however, he’s joined by a doll – sorry, dummy – named Scarface, which makes Penn the Batman villain known as Ventriloquist. Scarface, an alternate identity of Penn, wants Penguin dead, and he almost convinces his human counterpart to pull the trigger. But Ed steps in just at the right time, killing Penn and his puppet. Penguin and Riddler have a really nice moment at the end of their story in this episode where they realize that they work so well together because each of them accepts the other for who he truly is, no compromise needed. They’re finally back to being the duo we love so much.

Bruce and Alfred are doing some more detective work in regards to an injured girl they met at Gotham Central. This leads them into the sewers where they figure out that Jeremiah’s toxin that Jim drove into the river has now poisoned the city’s water supply, and is turning people into monsters. There’s not much else going on here, but it helps tie things back to the Jeremiah storyline.

The “main” plot thread in this episode is a mystery surrounding a young woman in a mask, who we later learn is Jane Doe. She’s systematically killing off old police officers who are somehow all connected. Catching her is tricky though, because she can take on the form of anyone she touches. This entire story comes crashing back down on Harvey as he was the one who helped get her institutionalized in the first place, one of the initial dirty cop situations he took part in long ago. He tries to bring her around but the story ends in a standoff, and Harvey is forced to kill Jane Doe.

