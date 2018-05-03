Save 37% on Gravity Falls: The Complete Series Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Box Set

Dry those tears Gravity Falls fans, because there’s one more chapter in the history of this beloved show arriving on July 24th. That’s the date that you will be able to get your hands on Gravity Falls: The Complete Series Collector’s Edition Blu-ray box set! However, you’ll want to secure your copy right now because Amazon just dropped the price to $62.89, which is 37% off list. It’s also the lowest price that the set has sold for since it was first announced. The DVD version is also on sale for 28% off.

The Gravity Falls: The Complete Series Collector’s Edition 7-disc box set contains all 40 episodes plus an entire disc of bonus features, “including brand-new bonus content created specifically for this release”. Specific details about those features hasn’t been revealed thus far, but the Amazon page notes that it will include “audio commentaries, a comprehensive making of documentary with interviews with cast and crew, shorts, and more”. A 6-disc standard edition will also be available without the bonus disc.

Now is the time to lock in that discount because odds are the price won’t get any lower that than this during the pre-order period. If it does you’ll be covered with Amazon’s pre-order guarantee. If it goes back up to $99.99, you’ll be covered there too.

If you’re unfamiliar with this amazing show, you need to remedy that right away! Let’s start with the synopsis:

“Twin brother and sister Dipper and Mabel Pines are sent to the small town of Gravity Falls, Oregon to spend their summer vacation with their great uncle (“Grunkle”) Stan. Upon arrival, Grunkle Stan enlists the siblings’ help in running The Mystery Shack, a self-owned tourist trap that overcharges unsuspecting customers. While Dipper has a hard time getting used to his new surroundings, Mabel’s upbeat optimism comes in handy in her quest to find true love.“

“But there may be more to Gravity Falls than meets the eye as Dipper and Mabel encounter strange occurrences and weird creatures. When Dipper stumbles upon an elusive book, he discovers it is the answer to uncovering the town’s mysterious happenings. Soon, Dipper and Mabel realize they must rely on each other to navigate this unfamiliar place. Meanwhile, Grunkle Stan guards a secret of his own – one that just might hold the key to unlocking the deeper mystery that is Gravity Falls.“

