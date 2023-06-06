HBO Cancels Perry Mason After Two Seasons

The case is officially closed on Perry Mason. On Tuesday, it was announced that the HBO reboot of the series has been canceled after two seasons. This comes as the sophomore season of Perry Mason finished airing earlier this spring. Perry Mason starred Matthew Rhys in the new series, and was executive produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey.

"We are tremendously grateful for the remarkable work of Matthew Rhys and the unrivaled cast and crew of Perry Mason for their reimagining of such a treasured and storied franchise," HBO said in a statement. "While we won't be moving forward with another season of the series, we are excited to continue working with the brilliant creatives at Team Downey on future projects."

What is Perry Mason Season 2 about?

In Perry Mason Season 2, months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. When the DA goes to the city's Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty.

The series also stars Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Diarra Kilpatrick, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Mark O'Brien, Paul Raci, Jen Tullock, Jon Chaffin, Onahoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, Shea Whigham, and Wallace Langham.

What would Perry Mason Season 3 have been about?

In an interview earlier this year, Rhys teased whether or not a third season was a possibility.

"Yeah. I mean wouldn't that be nice?" Rhys explained. "Look, we're focused on landing the plane here with Season 2. At the same time, I think that Matthew and all the other people populating it in front of the screen, all our people behind the scenes, have built this incredible world that I know we could continue to tell really interesting stories about. We would be lying if we didn't say we've certainly been talking to Michael a ton about a third season, but our fate rests in the hands of others."

How do you feel about Perry Mason getting canceled after two seasons? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!