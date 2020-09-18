Green Hornet: Kevin Smith Is Hopeful About Series’ Future

✖

It was announced a while back that Clerks director Kevin Smith would be tackling a Green Hornet animated series, and comic book fans have been eager to learn more about the project. ComicBook.com recently had a chat with Smith in Red Bank, New Jersey at the opening of his latest Mooby's pop-up, and the director shared some information about the Green Hornet show, which he's hopeful will soon find its home.

"Green Hornet, I just pitched three times last week and then once before I got on the plane, and then pitch again when I get home. It looks like it's going to have a home pretty damn soon, Smith teased. "It looks like it's going, it looks like somebody's going to grab it, which is nice. The art dec is f*cking gorgeous. Honestly, like, f*ck the story and f*ck the pitch. If you just sent somebody the art dec and they just looked at these 12 pictures, you'd be like, you know whether or not you want to make that show"

"But it's so gorgeous, and it's kid-friendly. Like it's a family show. So it's for like the 8-12 or family group or something like that. And it's very inspired by Into the Spider-Verse, very much so," Smith added. "Deeply. And in fact, like we're not doing a score, we're doing needle drop in terms of soundtrack. So it's not going to be like, 'Oh, there's that Green Hornet score.' We're going to grab music, current music, kind of it give it a certain hipness to it. But also, it's very ... yeah, it takes a lot of cues from Into the Spider-Verse. And the look of it is not ... As you look at it, you'd be like, 'Oh, I can see it there too.' Yeah. I love that movie."

Smith and WildBrain have teamed up for the project which will bring the two heroes into the modern world with a reimagined version of their adventures as the new Green Hornet and Kato will be the grown son and daughter of the originals.

This marks the latest time in Smith's career that he has been involved in something with the Green Hornet. The filmmaker was previously attached to a feature film version of the character in the early 2000s, writing a script and even reportedly approaching Jake Gyllenhaal for the title role. Eventually, that movie never happened and Smith's script was reworked into a comic book series for Dynamite Entertainment.

