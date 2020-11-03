Green Lantern: Here's What Eiza Gonzalez Could Look Like as Jessica Cruz

✖

HBO Max confirmed last month Jessica Cruz would be one of the Green Lanterns featured in the streamer's upcoming series based on the iconic DC cosmic group. Suffice to say, fans instantly got to work fan-casting different actors in the role and one recurring superstar many have chosen is Bloodshot star Eiza González. Even the master fan-artist himself BossLogic got in on the action, releasing some pieces of art of how he'd like to see the characters look in the series.

By Monday night, the fan-favorite artist released a handful of looks at potential actors in Green Lantern roles including González, Janelle Monae, and Sterling K. Brown. You can see his González piece below.

In addition to Cruz appearing, other Green Lanterns expected to appear in the series include Alan Scott, Guy Garner, Simon Baz, Kilowog, and Sinestro in some, shape, way, or form. The series will be co-written by former Arrowverse Marc Guggenheim, who said last month that while the show will be developed as a traditional television series, it will have a cinematic feel akin to that of a tentpole feature.

"I happen to believe -- and this is not a universally-held opinion -- that you can't do a ten-hour show or an eight-episode show, like an 8-hour movie," Guggenheim said. "I don't think that works. When I see it done, there's always some flabby episodes in the middle. I think you have to approach it like a TV series and approach each episode like its own entity. Even though it's streaming, even though hopefully people will binge it, you've got to make each episode a satisfying meal. You've got to look at it with a different tempo than you would have in a two-hour movie."

He added, "That being said, certainly the show for HBO Max that we're all working on, we are approaching it with the production ambitions of a movie. So we're writing it like a TV show but we're hoping to produce it like a film."

HBO's working synopsis for the series is below.

"From HBO Max, DC, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television comes a bold adaptation of the iconic comic book franchise, a saga spanning decades and galaxies. Green Lantern will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more. The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps."

Green Lantern has yet to get a release date from HBO Max.

