Green Lantern: Here's What Janelle Monae Could Look Like as Far Sector's Jo Mullein

Fans are eagerly awaiting news surrounding HBO Max's Green Lantern series, which is set to provide a fresh and wide-ranging look at the Emerald Guardians' mythos. It was recently confirmed that the series would revolve around multiple Lantern wielders across multiple timelines, including a new Black female character who is half-human and half-alien. While reports indicate that the character will not be Sojourner "Jo" Mullein, the new Lantern who appears in DC's Far Sector comic series, that hasn't stopped fans from campaigning for Jo to appear in the TV show. A new piece from BossLogic takes that possibility to a whole new level, imagining musician and actress Janelle Monae in Jo's costume.

The art proves just how fitting of a fancast Monae would be as Jo Mullein, even though the nature of her live-action debut isn't currently clear. But with Jo appearing as a member of the Justice League in DC's upcoming Future State event, there certainly will be more people who fall in love with her as a character.

"Gerard Way came to me with an idea, and his idea included creating a completely new world within this universe," Far Sector writer N.K. Jemisin said of Green Lantern: Far Sector during a panel appearance last year. "I wouldn't be working with Earth at all; I would be able to literally create a whole new society from scratch, and that's what I wanted to do."

The Green Lantern series is confirmed to revolve around a roster of characters, including Guy Gardner, Alan Scott, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Sinestro, and Kilowog. Casting for the series is currently unknown.

You can check out the description for the Green Lantern series below.

"From HBO Max, DC, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television comes a bold adaptation of the iconic comic book franchise, a saga spanning decades and galaxies. Green Lantern will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more. The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps."

