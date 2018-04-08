Guardians Vol. 2: New Fan Theory Suggests Shocking Connection Between Peter Quill And Mantis

Major spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 follow.

The Guardians of the Galaxy are very much a family, by now. However, their second adventure, was centered around telling the story of Peter Quill’s biological family, which he has had no relationship with since his mother passed away and he was taken from Earth by his adoptive father Yondu.

However, a new and somewhat credible fan theory which is gaining steam in certain corners of the Internet suggests we may have met another one of Peter Quill’s biological relatives: his sister.

Here is what Reddit user JMH1982 has to say…

In the movie we get a glimpse at Peter’s still living Grandfather and we are introduced to his real father. We even get a better understanding of his adoptive father. BUT … is it possible we meet his sister as well? In the movie Mantis says that Ego found her in the larva stage on her planet and thats how she came to be with him. But considering his motivations in the film, how he came across Peter’s mother and all of the other women in the Galaxy, not to mention his tendency to use his offspring for his own means … is it possible that Ego lied to Mantis all this time (It’s kinda what he does with his children) and that she was his daughter. Without the ability to produce the light that Peter can, he kept her alive for only one reason – she could help him rest and recharge. I think she is a child of Ego and therefore Peter Quill’s blood sister. Something I don’t think he’s aware of. But will be a necessary component in the future.

The theory checks out, at a glance, as Ego appears to have been trotting around the universe with the sole intention of creating and then collecting his children in an effort to pull of his “expansion” project.”

Still, it’s not that simple…

Why Not?

While Mantis was clearly scared of Ego the Living Planet, it was likely because she had knowledge of what he did to his other kids. With Peter Quill having arrived, anxious to get to know his own father, Mantis was the only person who knew what Quill was up to.

Ego may have simply kept Mantis for the purpose making him sleep and, possibly, using her powers on any of his kids who learn the truth and want to flee his planet.

The facts provided by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are that Mantis was an orphan taken from her planet by Ego, a man who went from planet to planet impregnating aliens to try and create an offspring capable of carrying the Celestial gene. This is not too far off from Peter’s story, as without his father and the death of his mother, he was an orphan on Earth.

Here’s the thing: if Mantis is actually Peter Quill’s sister, how will the world find out other than director James Gunn tweeting to confirm? This would mean their parents are gone and no one with knowledge of Ego’s parenting them both remains to tell them the truth.

The next place we will see the Guardians is in their first crossover with the Avengers in Avengers: Infinity War. Avengers: Infinity War takes place four years after the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Thanos and their crossover with the Avengers have likely provided much more to talk about than Ego the Living Planet by this point.

As the theory gains steam, Gunn may take to Twitter to deny it, so keep your eyes peeled.

