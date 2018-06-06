‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2′ Cut Scene With Mantis’ Mom Revealed

Marvel fans unraveled a major Easter Egg in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 that could confirm two members of the team are actually siblings, and more compelling evidence has come to light since.

One fan pointed out the mural of Ego, Star-Lord’s father, who appeared to be with a woman who appeared to be of the same antennae’d species as Mantis, implicating the two Guardians are brother and sister. Actor Jennifer Sharp said last year that she filmed scenes as Mantis’ mom in a post on social media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The post has since been edited to remove any mention of a deleted scene or her character being “Mantis’ mom,” all while the public exposure to the photo has grown.

This comes after James Gunn acknowledged the Easter Egg but downplayed any familial connection between Peter Quill / Star-Lord and Mantis, writing on social media that people “don’t necessarily need to infer anything else from this information.”

He elaborated with another photo of Sharp posing with actor Kurt Russell for the scene, revealing they were actually manipulated via CGI to create the stunning mural scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

It’s an interesting series of events, and had the Easter Egg not been pointed out online Sharp’s Instagram could have been left untouched. But now it’s out there, and fans continue to theorize over the relationship between Mantis and Star-Lord.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was a jam-packed film, and Peter’s familial relationships were at the heart of the film. Perhaps the connection to Mantis was made the film too bloated, as he was still grappling with the maniacal reveal of his father’s galaxy-conquering plan while also coming to terms with his relationship with Yondu. Mantis, for her own part, also had her own issues with Ego as she grew closer with Drax.

Or perhaps Gunn cut it from continuity because he changed his plans for the story or for how it would play out in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Maybe it will be a big reveal there, but it seems unlikely considering Vol. 2 wrapped up a lot of the issues with Ego, and that connection would have resonated more in that film.

Whatever the case is, we’ll have to wait and see if Mantis and Star-Lord are actually revealed to be siblings in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, or possibly even Avengers 4.

The two Guardians can currently be seen in Avengers: Infinity War.

What do you think about Star-Lord and Mantis being related? Be sure to let us know in the comments!