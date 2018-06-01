‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Fans Find Evidence Mantis Could Be Star-Lord’s Sister

The Guardians of the Galaxy got an extra member last year in the form of Mantis, played by Pom Klementieff. What we may not have realized about this empathic bundle of joy is that, while she just met the other Guardians for the first time, she may actually be related to the team’s leader, Star-Lord.

We know that Mantis had spent quite a long time living on Ego’s planet with him, which automatically gave her a connection to Star-Lord. However, it was never suggested that she was related to Ego, Peter Quill’s father (not his Daddy), in any way. The film just hinted that Ego had kept Mantis by his side in order to help him sleep.

Thanks to eagle-eyed Reddit user EvilBananaManRD, it seems as though one scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 may have actually revealed a deeper relationship between Mantis and Ego. There’s a good chance that she’s his daughter.

This photo comes from the scene in the movie where Ego is explaining to Peter how he went from planet to planet, hooking up with women on each of them in hopes that they would bear a child who could one day help him cover everything in existence. If you look closely at the top left corner of the image, you’ll see Ego with a woman that belongs to the same race as Mantis.

Now let’s think about Mantis and her powers for a second. She’s empathic, a trait that likely runs through everyone in her race, considering her power is transmitted through her antennae. It makes sense that an empath like herself could put someone like Drax to sleep, or feel the emotions of Peter Quill. What’s strange is the fact that Mantis is powerful enough to put a Celestial being like Ego to sleep. She even put Thanos under while he was wielding the Infinity Gauntlet.

How could Mantis become that powerful? Well, just like how Peter was able to hold on to an Infinity Stone by himself, it’s probably because she’s a child of Ego, just like he is.

What do you think of this Guardians of the Galaxy theory? Could Mantis actually be the daughter of Ego?