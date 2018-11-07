Watch GWAR Destroy a ‘Rick and Morty’ Pop Up Bar

A piece of Rick and Morty fandom was destroyed in perhaps the most glorious manner possible.

The Wubba Lubba Dub pub was a three-tier Rick and Morty-themed pop-up bar in Washington, DC created by Drink Company. The bar was open for a single night before it was shut down by a cease and desist letter from Turner Broadcasting and Adult Swim.

The letter required all the artwork used in the bar be destroyed. Drink Company decided to comply by getting heavy metal band GWAR, also alien demon gods from myth and legend, to do the destruction for them. GWAR made a cameo appearance in the pilot episode of Rick and Morty and also happen to be the subjects of the themed bar that will replace the Wubba Lubba Dub Pub.

Vice reporter and Rick and Morty fan Beckett Mufson was on hand to help with the destruction. You can watch GWAR destroy the images of the Smith family, the Mr. Meeseeks, Anatomy Park, and more in the video above.

Rick and Morty follows disgruntled super scientist Rick Sanchez and his hapless grandson Morty Smith on their wild sci-fi misadventures. After a long wait for word of a new season, Adult Swim put in an order for 70 new episodes of Rick and Morty. According to series co-creator Justin Roiland, that big episode order should put an end to long delays between season of the show.

“We’re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security,” Roiland shared with Polygon. “[Co-creator Dan] Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”

“It’s exciting, it’s a little surreal,” Roiland said. “Even just being in the writer’s room for half the day every day this week, the ideas are … it’s going to be great.”

The first three seasons of Rick and Morty are now available on DVD. Production on the fourth season is underway. Adult Swim has not announced a premiere date.