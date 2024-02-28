Hacks Season 3 Reveals All-Star Guest Cast Lineup Including Helen Hunt, Christopher Lloyd, and More

Season 3 of Hacks is going to be stacked.

The third season of Hacks began production early last year but was briefly put on hold after Jean Smart had a health scare. The production was halted once again when the WGA and SAG strikes went into effect. However, the show has since been put back on track, and a new lineup of guest stars was recently revealed by Variety. The show's previous season saw some exciting additions, and the upcoming third season will be no exception.

According to the report, the third season of Hacks will feature appearances by Helen Hunt (Mad About You), Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal), George Wallace (Clean Slate), and Tony Goldwyn (Scandal). You can read the official logline for the new season below:

"A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles."

In addition to Smart and Einbinder, the new season will also see the return of Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izzo. Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs will also be returning, and have been promoted to series regulars.

It was announced back in 2022 that Hacks had been renewed for Season 3 by HBO. The series stars Smart as an aging stand-up comedienne in Vegas, who takes on a spunky young assistant and co-writer (Einbinder).

"We congratulate Hacks' extraordinarily gifted executive producers and cast, and our partners at Universal Television," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, said back then the show was renewed. "We are overjoyed at the audience and press response to the new season, and glad to give viewers more of this gorgeous, hilarious, moving show."

Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television added, "The first two seasons of Hacks – expertly crafted by Lucia, Paul and Jen -gave us beloved, complex characters who make us laugh and feel deeply. We're thrilled that our HBO Max partners have renewed this standout series for a third season, and we can't wait to see what's next for Deborah, Ava and the rest of our outstanding ensemble."

Hacks was created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, who all serve as showrunners. Since its debut, the show has won six Emmys.

Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming season Hacks.