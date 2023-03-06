Hacks Season 3 to Resume Filming After Jean Smart's Health Scare

Starring in Watchmen was only one reason Jean Smart has been earning a surge in acclaim and popularity, as her role in Hacks as a comedian attempting to reinvent herself late in her career also earned her tremendous praise, with producers on that series offering a positive update about production resuming following Smart undergoing a heart procedure. Smart herself revealed that she underwent the heart procedure back in February, though it was unclear the nature of the situation and whether this was a procedure the production had anticipated or whether it was an unexpected setback. Regardless, Smart herself and her collaborators have given a positive outlook for production resuming.

"She's doing great," producer Paul W. Downs shared with Variety at the WGA Awards. "She actually said to me recently that she's better than ever, which I believe because she is Jean Smart. She's at home. Obviously, not out on the town tonight. But she's doing really well."

He added, "We're supposed to go back the week after next, but it all just depends, we have to get back into it cautiously and make sure that everybody is safe."

With production reportedly being halfway done, timing on the completion of this third season means it likely won't be premiering until late this year.

"And that's totally fine," producer Lucia Aniello expressed. "I think we're all feeling like the most important thing for us is everybody on the crew, including Jean's health and wellness and well-being feeling taken care of. And so we're feeling it's all good. We are getting to take a little more time in the edit early."

Back in 2021, Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk suffered a life-threatening heart attack on set, so news emerging that Smart underwent a procedure understandably ignited concern for the performer. Luckily, it was Smart who revealed not only that she had the procedure, but also that she was on the mend.

"February is American Heart Month -- a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure," Smart revealed in a statement on Instagram. "I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor -- I'm very glad I did!"

