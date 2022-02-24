Halo, Star Trek & Everything Else Coming to Paramount+ in March 2022

March is almost upon us, and that means new streaming options across the board. Most streaming services add new movies and TV shows on the first day of a given month, as well as throughout the weeks that follow. Paramount+ is now exception, and the service has quite a lot in store for subscribers over the next month. From classic movies to new originals, there’s a lot to look forward to.

If you’re into anything space-related, Paramount+ is the place to be, especially during the month of March. The long-awaited Halo TV series is finally making its debut, arriving on the service on March 24th. Three weeks before that, sci-fi fans once again get to return to the world of Star Trek, as the second season of acclaimed series Star Trek: Picard premieres.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those seeking more family friendly entertainment, Paramount and Nickelodeon are bringing a new chapter to the ever-popular story of Cosmo and Wanda. The Fairly Oddparents are returning in a new live-action/animation hybrid series called The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder. The series is set to premiere on March 31st.

You can check out the full list of incoming Paramount+ arrivals below!

March 1

2 Days In The Valley

48 Hrs.

Another 48 Hrs.

Beaches

Behind Enemy Lines

Benny & Joon

Blue Velvet

Dance Flick

Deuces Wild

Devil In A Blue Dress

Downhill Racer

Edward Scissorhands

Flatliners

Forever My Girl

Garden State

Ghoulies

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Heaven Can Wait

Kingpin

Kiss The Girls

Look Who’s Talking

Peggy Sue Got Married

Platoon Leader

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Scary Movie 3

Selma

Shanghai Noon

Shine a Light

Single White Female

The Fighter

The Firm

The Gift

The Golden Child

The Greatest Story Ever Told

The Last Waltz

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

The Omen

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Tailor of Panama

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

The Woman in Black

Vertical Limit

March 3

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere (Paramount+ Original)

March 9

Aerieal Greece

America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn

Corporate (Season 3)

Ex on the Beach (Season 4)

Girl Code (Seasons 3, 4)

Inside the Tower of London

Love & Hip Hop Miami (Season 3)

MTV Floribama Shore (Season 3)

Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory (Seasons 4 – 7)

Survivor (Season 42)

March 10

American Refugee

March 16

Baby Shark’s Big Show Shorts (Season 1)

Bar Rescue (Season 7)

Beyond the Edge (Season 1)

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Seasons 11 – 14)

March 23

Summer Days, Summer Nights

Wrath of Man

Silent Library (Seasons 2 – 4)

March 24

Halo Series Premiere (Paramount+ Original)

March 29

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut

March 30

Age of Humans

Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs

Inside the Food Factory

Mighty Trains (Season 4)

Over Australia (Season 1)

Secrets (Season 7)

Tomb Hunters (Season 1)

March 31

The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder Series Premiere (Paramount+ Original)

How We Roll (Season 1)