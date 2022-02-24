Halo, Star Trek & Everything Else Coming to Paramount+ in March 2022

March is almost upon us, and that means new streaming options across the board. Most streaming services add new movies and TV shows on the first day of a given month, as well as throughout the weeks that follow. Paramount+ is now exception, and the service has quite a lot in store for subscribers over the next month. From classic movies to new originals, there’s a lot to look forward to.
If you’re into anything space-related, Paramount+ is the place to be, especially during the month of March. The long-awaited Halo TV series is finally making its debut, arriving on the service on March 24th. Three weeks before that, sci-fi fans once again get to return to the world of Star Trek, as the second season of acclaimed series Star Trek: Picard premieres.
Videos by ComicBook.com
For those seeking more family friendly entertainment, Paramount and Nickelodeon are bringing a new chapter to the ever-popular story of Cosmo and Wanda. The Fairly Oddparents are returning in a new live-action/animation hybrid series called The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder. The series is set to premiere on March 31st.
You can check out the full list of incoming Paramount+ arrivals below!
March 1
2 Days In The Valley
48 Hrs.
Another 48 Hrs.
Beaches
Behind Enemy Lines
Benny & Joon
Blue Velvet
Dance Flick
Deuces Wild
Devil In A Blue Dress
Downhill Racer
Edward Scissorhands
Flatliners
Forever My Girl
Garden State
Ghoulies
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Heaven Can Wait
Kingpin
Kiss The Girls
Look Who’s Talking
Peggy Sue Got Married
Platoon Leader
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
Scary Movie 3
Selma
Shanghai Noon
Shine a Light
Single White Female
The Fighter
The Firm
The Gift
The Golden Child
The Greatest Story Ever Told
The Last Waltz
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
The Omen
The Royal Tenenbaums
The Tailor of Panama
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
The Woman in Black
Vertical Limit
March 3
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere (Paramount+ Original)
March 9
Aerieal Greece
America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn
Corporate (Season 3)
Ex on the Beach (Season 4)
Girl Code (Seasons 3, 4)
Inside the Tower of London
Love & Hip Hop Miami (Season 3)
MTV Floribama Shore (Season 3)
Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory (Seasons 4 – 7)
Survivor (Season 42)
March 10
American Refugee
March 16
Baby Shark’s Big Show Shorts (Season 1)
Bar Rescue (Season 7)
Beyond the Edge (Season 1)
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Seasons 11 – 14)
March 23
Summer Days, Summer Nights
Wrath of Man
Silent Library (Seasons 2 – 4)
March 24
Halo Series Premiere (Paramount+ Original)
March 29
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut
March 30
Age of Humans
Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs
Inside the Food Factory
Mighty Trains (Season 4)
Over Australia (Season 1)
Secrets (Season 7)
Tomb Hunters (Season 1)
March 31
The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder Series Premiere (Paramount+ Original)
How We Roll (Season 1)