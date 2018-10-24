Meet the New Hanna-Barbera ‘The Jetsons’ Funko Pop Figures

The first wave of Funko Pop figures based on Hanna-Barbara’s classic animated sitcom The Jetsons were released earlier this year with George, Astro, and Rosie the robot. Today, the family is compete with the release of the following figures:

• The Jetsons Jane Jetson Pop! Vinyl Figure #510

• The Jetsons Judy Jetson Pop! Vinyl Figure #511

• The Jetsons Elroy Jetson Pop! Vinyl Figure #512

New Pop figures of Jane, Judy, and Elroy are available to pre-order right here. A Mr. Spacely Funko Pop will hit the Funko Shop as an exclusive in December. Previous Funko Pop figures in The Jetsons lineup are shipping now via Amazon.

On a related note, Funko’s adorable Harry Potter pocket Pop figure advent calendar is sold out everywhere except Barnes & Noble ($39.99) and the official Warner Bros. store ($74.95) with free shipping. Both prices are bizarre because the standard price is $56.99, so I would say jump on that B&N deal while you can. It’s unlikely that additional stock will arrive in time for Christmas, so this is probably your last chance.

The set includes 24 figures – which haven’t been fully revealed – but the image confirms that Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Hagrid, Dobby, Dumbledore, and Hedwig will be among them.

