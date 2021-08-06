Kaley Cuoco Surprised With What She Can Get Away With in Harley Quinn

✖

Harley Quinn star Kaley Cuoco is still surprised about what the animated series manages to get away with. She sat down with Variety to talk about her role in The Flight Attendant, but you can’t keep the supervillain at bay for long. HBO Max has let series co-showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacher run wild with their ideas. Clearly, the cast has been having a blast letting all that creativity come through in their performances. A lot of people wouldn’t have imagined that Arleen Sorkin’s take on the beloved DC criminal would be challenged in any way. But, Cuoco and the team keep finding ways to show off new sides of Harley’s character. Along with that kind of growth, they get away with jokes that probably wouldn’t fly on standard broadcast television. (I’m still recovering from how wickedly funny the joke about Insurance Companies in Season 1 is.) From the sounds of the series star, that kind of irreverent tone isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

“I can’t believe we’re still getting away with it,” Cuoco explained. I kept thinking they were going to be like, ‘you can’t say these things.’ It has been a total ride. People are obsessed with the show. I love playing her. I don’t know how it happened. But it’s been insane. And it’s Harley Quinn on acid while drinking a Starbucks. That’s kind of how I describe her.”

In some recent comments, Halpern made it very clear that there would be no splitting up Harley and Ivy just to create dramatic tension in Season 3. He thinks there are ways to explore their relationship without the threat of constantly splitting up.

"When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, 'We don't want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together,'" Halpern began. "It's much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not?' So yeah, if there's a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, 'Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?' They're a couple."

What would you like to see in Harley Quinn Season 3? Let us know down in the comments!