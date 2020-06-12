Harley Quinn: Poison Ivy Turns Against Harley in Intense Cliffhanger

✖

The newest episode of Harley Quinn's second season, "A Fight Worth Fighting For," follows Harley in the aftermath of last week's tough calls. After Doctor Psycho turned on the crew and started controlling the parademons Harley won form Apokolips, mayhem began to ensue in Gotham. Harley realized the only way she could fix her mistakes was to bring back the Justice League, so she was forced to return the Joker to his chaotic self in order to find them. This week followed Harley and Joker as they tried to acquire the Book of Fables, where the Justice League have been trapped since last season. Meanwhile, Poison Ivy attempts to stay out of the Gotham drama while continuing to plan her wedding with Kite Man. After the parademons keep wrecking their planning, Ivy's anger forces her to go after Doctor Psycho to try to end his destruction. Unfortunately, things don't turn out well...

When Ivy arrives at the mall to confront Doctor Psycho, the tiny villain uses his mind control powers on her. Earlier in the episode, Doctor Psycho made a deal with Darkseid and agreed to bring him the head of Harley in exchange for his help to conquer Earth. When Doctor Psycho saw Ivy, he knew she'd be his best bet to get to Harley. At the end of the episode, Ivy finds Harley and just when Harley is about to express her feelings once again, the episode ends with the mind-controlled Ivy revealing she's there to kill her. What cliffhanger!

With all of the romantic drama between Ivy and Harley over the last few episodes, we certainly didn't expect Doctor Psycho to throw such a huge wrench in our shipping plans! With any luck, the season will end with Harley stopping Doctor Psycho and Ivy finally realizing she's not meant to be with Kite Man.

Recently, Harley Quinn showrunner Patrick Schumacker took to Twitter to brainstorm an idea for the show's third season but also confirmed that a new batch of episodes are not yet in the works. Musing on the series and current events, Schumacker tweeted: "Well, I think Harley Season 3* will open with Gothamites on a Zoom screaming obscenities at Commissioner Gordon and his fellow cops. *If we get a season 3."

