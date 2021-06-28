Harry Connick Jr. Cast As Daddy Warbucks In NBC's Annie Live

✖

NBC has announced that Emmy and Grammy Award winner Harry Connick Jr. has been tapped to play the part of Sir Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, the larger-than-life billionaire who opens his heart and home to little orphan Annie, in their upcoming Annie Live! broadcast. Connick joins a cast that includes Taraji P. Henson as antagonist Miss Hannigan. In a statement, Connick said: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to play Daddy Warbucks in ‘Annie Live!’ and working alongside Taraji P. Henson is a dream come true. I love this show, and its musical message of love and hope couldn't come at a better time.”

“Now that the amazing Harry Connick Jr. is set to embody Daddy Warbucks, we look forward to shaping the iconic role to tap Harry’s immense skill set as a multi-talented performer,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “He and Taraji P. Henson will anchor the rest of the cast and we can’t wait to see their on-stage dynamic in our version of ‘Annie.’”

Executive producer Robert Greenblatt added: “We are thrilled to have Harry Connick Jr. playing Daddy Warbucks. He’s a true entertainer who sings — and dances — with the best of them, and he will bring a completely fresh approach to this character. And he will give Taraji P. Henson‘s Miss Hannigan a run for her money for Annie!” executive producer Robert Greenblatt added

NBC's live production of the hit musical is scheudled to broadcast on Thursday, December 2 on the network. Casting for the title role remains ongoing with an official press release directing interest parties to submit for the role.

Annie Live! joins an almost decade-long programming idea from NBC who have broadcast a live musical almost every year since 2013, starting with The Sound of Music Live!. Since then they've broadcast Peter Pan Live! in 2014, The Wiz Live! in 2015, Hairspray Live! in 2016, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert in 2018, and Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical Live! last year.

“Annie Live!” will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski sharing the directing duties. Choreography will be led by Sergio Trujillo. Paul Tazewell will design costumes. Jason Sherwood will oversee production design. Stephen Oremus will orchestrate the music direction. The live event is being produced by Chloe Productions.

Will you be tuning in for Annie Live! this December?