This Underrated Sci-Fi Series Starred Harry Potter’s New Snape and Was Cancelled Way Too Soon (But It Just Hit Netflix)

HBO’s large-scale television adaptation of the Harry Potter series is officially in production, and with it comes the challenge of recasting some of the most iconic roles in modern fiction. While Dominic McLaughlin is set to portray The Boy Who Lived, and John Lithgow will step into the role of Albus Dumbledore, the casting of Paapa Essiedu as the new Severus Snape has placed a significant spotlight on the British actor. Stepping into the shoes of the beloved and complex Potions Master is a monumental task, and naturally, it leads many fans to explore the performer’s previous work. For anyone curious about the actor taking on such a pivotal role, a prime opportunity has just become available. A critically acclaimed but often overlooked science fiction series starring Essiedu has just dropped on Netflix, offering a perfect showcase of his talents in a very different kind of high-stakes story.

The series is The Lazarus Project, a British sci-fi thriller created by Joe Barton that originally premiered on Sky Max in the UK. The show centers on George, played by Essiedu, an ordinary app developer who discovers he has a rare mutant gene that allows him to retain his memories when time is reset. This ability brings him to the attention of the Lazarus Project, a clandestine organization that possesses the technology to turn back time to a fixed checkpoint, a drastic measure they only employ to avert extinction-level threats. Given his specific mutation, George is recruited into their ranks and becomes an agent dedicated to preventing global catastrophes before they can happen.

The Lazarus Project‘s high-concept premise is anchored by the intense personal dilemmas faced by its characters. George’s commitment to the organization’s utilitarian mission is severely tested when a personal tragedy befalls him and his new employers refuse to reset time for the sake of an individual, no matter how devastating the loss. This forces him into a direct conflict with the people he works for, including the pragmatic leader Wes (Caroline Quentin) and fellow agent Archie (Anjli Mohindra), pushing him to question the morality of the project and his role within it, kicking off the plot.

The Lazarus Project Was Canceled Too Soon

Image courtesy of Netflix

Despite its positive reception, The Lazarus Project was officially canceled by its network, Sky, in March 2024, after completing its second season. The decision was a source of frustration as the series had achieved considerable success, becoming one of Sky Max’s most-watched original dramas during its first season and earning multiple honors. For instance, the show won a BAFTA Cymru award for Best Television Drama in 2023, and Essiedu’s lead performance was nominated for a prestigious BAFTA TV Award. In addition, critics praised the series for its intelligent storytelling, blending thrilling action sequences with profound character studies.

The Lazarus Project‘s cancellation was made more difficult by the fact that the second season concluded on a significant cliffhanger that will now remain unresolved. The finale left the fates of several characters in question and introduced a major power shift within the organization, a narrative thread that was clearly intended to be the focus of a third season. While Sky did not provide a specific public reason for the cancellation beyond a statement of pride in the series, such decisions often weigh a show’s production budget against its overall viewership. For an ambitious sci-fi show with intricate plots and action set pieces, the costs were likely substantial.

The arrival of The Lazarus Project on a global platform like Netflix provides a second life for the series, allowing a much broader audience to discover the underrated thriller and experience the performance that has positioned Paapa Essiedu for one of the most visible roles in modern television. Plus, Netflix has helped cancelled series to find new life before, so maybe a surge on The Lazarus Project viewing numbers could show the streamer there’s a good reason to bring the show back for a third season.

