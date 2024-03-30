The Lazarus Project Canceled After Two Seasons

Fan-favorite science fiction series The Lazarus Project has been cancelled after two seasons. The Sky series —which aired on TNT in the United States originally debuted in June 2022 and was given a second season renewal that same year. The series stars Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Tom Burke, Caroline Quentin, and Brian Gleeson. The series was well received by both fans and critics. It does not appear that the series is being shopped anywhere else.

"The Lazarus Project has brought audiences jaw dropping action and time-bending storylines across two seasons, and we are incredibly proud of this BAFTA-winning series," a statement from Sky (via Digital Spy) read. "Whilst we won't be commissioning another season, we would like to thank the incredible team who made this show possible."

What is The Lazarus Project About?

The Lazarus Project followed a man, George, who begins to re-live time after he witnesses the end of the world. The series picks up when George is recruited by the mysterious The Lazarus Project, a group of people who are trying to save the world from its impending apocalypse in what is literally a race against time.

Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, however, with George discovering that his girlfriend, Sarah, might actually be in charge of The Lazarus Project. It also left the fates of many other characters in limbo. Previously, Essiedu suggested that the way Season 2 ended was "an invitation for the story to continue."

"Season 2 makes an invitation for the story to continue," he said. "Because the journey that we go on in the second series is just as wild and unexpected and twist as the first series."

Another Fan-Favorite Series Was Recently Cancelled

On Friday, the murder mystery series Death and Other Details was cancelled by Hulu after just one season, just a few weeks after the first season concluded. That series starred Violett Beane, Mandy Patinkin, Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Pardis Saremi, and Linda Emond.

Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin), the world's greatest detective.

Death and Other Details is co-created by Heidi Cole McAdams and Mike Weiss. The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb directed the pilot and executive produced with Mark Martin for Black Lamb. David Petrarca was also an executive producer.

Are you disappointed that The Lazarus Project has been cancelled? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.