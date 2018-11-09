‘Harry Potter’ Reunion: Emma Watson Shares Adorable Photo with Tom Felton

There is nothing more heartwarming than the friendship shared between Hogwarts alums. This week, Emma Watson, best known to Harry Potter fans as Hermione Granger, shared an adorable photo of her on the beach with everyone’s favorite former Slytherin, Tom Felton (also known as Draco Malfoy).



As if the pic of them basking in the sun wasn’t cute enough, the Instagram post also includes a video of Watson catching a ride on the back of Felton’s skateboard. This is especially lovely because Watson once admitted on the Jonathan Ross Show to having a big ol’ crush on Felton when they were kids, largely due to his super cool skateboarding skills.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Watson is clearly a skateboarding novice, captioning the photo with the extremely cute #TFToleratingmysubparskatinskillssince1999, a hashtag that will surely catch on within the fandom.

In the post, Watson also urges her 48.4 million followers to check out Felton’s new show, Origin, which premieres November 14th on YouTube Premium (formally YouTube Red). The new web series stars another Harry Potter alum, Natalia Tena. In addition to playing Tonks in the Harry Potter films, she also portrayed the deadly but lovable wildling, Osha, on Game of Thrones.

Origin is a sci-fi thriller from the same producers as The Crown, and the plot is described by Deadline as following “a group of strangers stranded on a spacecraft bound for a distant planet”. The show is written and created by Mika Watkins and will co-star newcomer Sen Mitsuji.

While Emma Watson hasn’t made the jump to television like her former co-star, she’s still going strong in the wide world of film. You can see her next Greta Gerwig’s film adaptation of Little Women. Watson will be playing Meg March alongside a star-studded cast that includes Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, and Saoirse Ronan.

While the former Harry Potter kids may be done with the Wizarding World, Warner Bros. and J.K. Rowling aren’t even close to hanging up their sorting hats. The newest installment in the franchise, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, will feature a younger version of the beloved Hogwarts Headmaster, Albus Dumbledore, who is now being played by Jude Law.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be coming to a theatre near you on November 16th.